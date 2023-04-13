Department of Health to hold free health fair
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is hosting a free health fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the George Washington Carver Community Center, 95 Three Sisters Springs Trail, Crystal River.
The fair is based on the state’s theme of “Healthy Communities Build a Healthier Florida,” and features no-cost health screenings and education including: low/no-cost car seat information, blood pressure screening, glucose, A1C and cholesterol checks, safe sleep and breastfeeding information, nutrition information and hemoglobin checks, and vaccination information, including information on COVID-19 vaccinations.
The event also features a toy raffle and grocery gift card giveaways. For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to www.citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
Knights to hold blood drive
The next blood drive for the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 Our Lady of Grace Parish will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto.
This Easter season drive presents an excellent opportunity to provide the gift of life to those in need. Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and tokens of appreciation including an E-gift card for all donors.
For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
Beverly Hills community clean-up day
The Beverly Hills Civic Association will be having their community clean up on April 21 for Beverly Hills.
They will pick up large items such as: furniture, appliances, etc. No yard waste, hazardous materials or household garbage. Items will not be picked up unless they have residents’ address and phone number.
Call 352-746-2657 by April 17 to let them know to come.
Volunteer Fair to be held
The Nature Coast Volunteer Center is hosting a Volunteer Fair from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Find an organization that matches your interests to begin volunteering for and make a difference in your community, make new friends and learn new skills.
The goal of NCVC is to expand services to the citizens of Citrus County and provide a rewarding volunteer experience. Volunteers are offered short-term or ongoing positions within a variety of local nonprofit organizations and agencies.
Citrus eSchool to hold Preview Night
Citrus eSchool, Citrus County’s free K-12 virtual learning school, is having a Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. April 20.
Learn about culinary arts, digital information technology, creative writing classes and more, including the flexibility Citrus ESchool provides with full, part time or home education classes online. Meet Citrus eSchool teachers and staff and register your child at
Preview Night at Withlacoochee Technical College, building 700, located at 1201 W. Main St., Inverness.
For more information, call 352-726-1931, ext. 6450.