Nature Coast Orchid Society to meet
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host Norman Fang of orchids.com on Sept. 16. They are known for supplying orchids to all levels of the orchid market.
Members’ plant display and on-site raffle. Visitors are welcome for a free visit.
Doors open at 11 a.m., meeting starts at noon. Located in the Fellowship Hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Save Our Waters Week coming up Sept. 16-23
Citrus County’s 28th annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), sponsored by Keep Citrus County Beautiful, will be Sept. 16-23 with the theme, “Conserving Water = Common Sense.” The week, which promotes public appreciation and awareness to save our irreplaceable waters, features 10 activities open to the public.
The week includes free river tours and kicks off with the 34th annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16 and concludes Sept. 23 with a presentation on “Waterflow from the Green Swamp to the Gulf.”
The week also features a guest speaker program (call Lace at 352-201-0149 to schedule), guest commentaries in the Citrus County Chronicle and a photo contest with cash prizes: $150 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Submit entries online at tinyurl.com/saveourwaters2023.
Join the Butter Braid Pastry Fundraiser
The Women of Sugarmill Woods Annual Butter Braid Pastry Fundraiser is here.
Same great quality at last year’s prices. Only $15.50 per pastry. Cherry flavor has been added this year.
Choices include apple, Bavarian crème with chocolate icing, blueberry and cream cheese, cherry, cinnamon, cream cheese, four cheese and herb, raspberry, strawberry and cream cheese.
Each loaf comes frozen. The holidays will be fast approaching, so stock up on some delicious pastries for those family gatherings and unexpected guests. Loaves will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St.
Orders and checks made out to Women of Sugarmill Woods may be dropped in the Women of Sugarmill Woods Mailbox No. 5, on the left side of the Cypress Village POA Building, at the entrance to Sugarmill Woods. Enclose checks and orders in a small plastic bag to protect paperwork. You may mail your check and order to Women of Sugarmill Woods, Box 5, 100 W. Cypress Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34446. Make sure your phone number is included.
The last day to order is Monday, Sept. 25. For any questions, contact Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or jgk@krencis.org.
Call for vendors for craft show in October
The Ladies of the West Citrus Elks will again this year be hosting their annual Arts and Craft Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Elks Lodge, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa.
Local artists or arts vendors, consider sharing your talents with the community, whatever it is, they would love to see what you do. They are now accepting applications.
Artists or vendors can reserve a six-foot table for $30 or an eight-foot table for $35 for displays.
Tables will be available until all spaces are reserved.
For more information and vendor application form, call Kathy at 352-586-8886.
Vendors wanted for toy train show
Vendors are wanted for the Christmas Toy Train Show & Swap Meet on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River.
If interested in being a vendor, call 727-244-1341 or go to regalrailways.com. You could sell model trains, collectibles, etc.