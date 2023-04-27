Democratic Women’s Club to meet
Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County's monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for their monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be BJ Ezell, DrPH, Florida Department of Health. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To RSVP, visit citruswomendems.org/upcoming-events.
Fleet Reserve meets every third Thursday
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 186 meets at 3 p.m. every third Thursday, located at the DAV Building, 1039 N. Paul Drive, Inverness.
For more information, call Jane Mundis at 352-503-2490.
Cinco de Mayo celebration on tap
Join from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, to celebrate the five-year anniversary of The Royal Dalton House Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility, 5445 W. Oak Park Blvd., Homosassa.
This is “nacho average party.” Celebrate in style as they will be hosting various local vendors, artisans, presentations and more. Grab a bite to eat from the taco truck Tacos-More.
For more about the event, go to https://fb.me/e/XbK2Cs7K.
Exercise mind and body at the library
The Coastal Region Library in Crystal River is currently offering “Sit and Be Fit,” a class where attendees can learn stretches and strengthening exercises, all of which can be done in a seated position.
“Sit and Be Fit” has moved to a new date; attendees will meet at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday of the month.
The fitness offerings at the Coastal Region Library do not stop here. Immersive Meditation is held at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of the month, with the next meeting being held on May 5. Join in moving your body and having fun while doing so.
Library programs are free and open to the public. To register for these programs, go to the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region Branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Our Lady of Grace slates flea market
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills will hold an outdoor flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, on the church property at 6 Roosevelt Blvd.
Commercial vendors and private individuals are welcome to bring and sell goods. Spaces are available for $15 and should be reserved in advance.
For more information or to reserve a space, contact Rose Mary at 352-527-6459 or send an email to wjeselso@tampabay.rr.com.
Kids Against Cancer Golf Tournament
The Nature Coast Cancer Crusaders and Team HOPE are hosting the 12th Annual Kids Against Cancer Golf Tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Black Diamond Ranch Quarry in Lecanto.
There will be prizes for the closest pin on par 3’s and longest drive, as well as raffle prizes valued between $250-$2,500, golf equipment and door prizes.
For pricing and information to sign up, contact Michelle Snellings at 352-697-2220 or email shellsnellings@gmail.com.