TOO FAR to meet
Aquatic plants of the Nature Coast and what makes wetlands important to our everyday lives will be among the topics that Capt. Jodi Spaulding, a Florida Master Naturalist and member of the Florida Native Plant Society since 2012, will explore at the meeting of TOO FAR beginning at 6:30 p.m. on May 25 at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
Spaulding is a certified U.S. Coast Guard Captain who enjoys exploring Florida's waterways and hidden gems, which lead her to become a guide and the owner of Nature Coast Eco Tours. Nature interpretation is her niche, and she loves sharing her knowledge of Florida's diverse ecosystems, plants and wildlife.
The public is always invited to attend the meetings. There will be no dinner prior to this meeting but refreshments will be available. For more information, call 352-332-7576.
Boating Safety Course on tap
New to boating, new to the area or a seasoned veteran needing a refresher; whatever your reason, a good working knowledge of safe boating skills is needed to avoid what could be a catastrophe on the water. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Homosassa is here to help you learn or refresh the necessary skills so you may have an amazing boating experience.
Register to take the Coast Guard approved “About Boating Safely” course, which is being offered in a virtual learning format. Join the experienced team from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 20 and May 27, from the comfort of your own home.
After successfully completing the test, you will be sent the Florida Safe Boaters card from FWC and possibly be eligible for discounts on your boat insurance.
Did you know that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, must have a “Safe Boater” card to legally operate a vessel with a 10 HP motor or greater? The establishment of a good foundation for safe boating is a must for anyone operating a boat or PWC.
The course is being offered at a cost of $40, which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. They will apply a discount for family members sharing a book.
Space is limited. RSVP no later than May 14, ensuring enough time to receive your textbook, by contacting Dee Imhoff at hal1414@tampabay.rr.com, or tinyurl.com/2p9burfh. Follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/uscgaux154.
Center to host free fall workshop
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. In June, the West Citrus Community Center will host a free four-week workshop emphasizing practical strategies to manage falls, in partnership with Gamba & Associates Health Education, Elder Options and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.
“A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home and exercise to increase strength and balance.
Anyone who is concerned about falls, has fallen in the past or has restricted activities because of falling concerns is encouraged to attend. Attendees interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength are also welcome.
The workshops will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 16 through June 8 at 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa. For more information or to register, contact Laura Gamba at lgamba@live.com.
HCA hospital to host stroke seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a stroke seminar at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
“Stroke 101” will feature a presentation from a Fellow in the hospital’s graduate medical education program. The talk will focus on the types of stroke, signs and symptoms. Attendees will learn about the steps they can take to prevent a stroke as well as the treatment and recovery process for stroke survivors.
Seating is limited so an RSVP is required to attend. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com to reserve a seat.
Area retired nurses to convene
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses’ monthly meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, at Mimi’s Café, 4414 SW. College Road, Ocala. Lunch will be off the menu. Come join fellow retired nurses as they plan their programs for the coming year. Bring plenty of ideas.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.