TOO FAR to meet

Aquatic plants of the Nature Coast and what makes wetlands important to our everyday lives will be among the topics that Capt. Jodi Spaulding, a Florida Master Naturalist and member of the Florida Native Plant Society since 2012, will explore at the meeting of TOO FAR beginning at 6:30 p.m. on May 25 at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle