Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
• Food items: milk, butter, eggs, kid-friendly snacks, and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
• Non-food items: 13-gallon trash bags, contractor bags, gallon Ziploc bags, dishwasher liquid, Brita filters (for pitcher), twin-sized comforters and hair products.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
TOO FAR hosts music, meal
Boiled shrimp, potatoes, sausage and more will be scooped onto the plates of hungry eaters at a fundraising dinner sponsored by TOO FAR Natural Resources on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the club’s headquarters building, 9228 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
A group of “jammers” who meet regularly at the club will provide live music during the dinner from 3 to 6 p.m.
Tickets at $20 each are being pre-sold and will be available at the regular meeting of the club on Thursday, Feb. 23. Tickets can also be reserved by calling 352-634-4216.
The Thursday meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the meeting, at 6 p.m. a chili dinner will be available for a $10 donation.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Mark Fulkerson, chief professional engineer at Southwest Florida Water Management District and a Citrus County resident.
Like to vote by mail? Request ballots
Due to legislative changes in SB90, Vote-by-Mail ballot requests expired after the 2022 General Election.
In Citrus County, approximately 1/3 of the registered voters choose this method of voting. Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird would like to remind voters interested in receiving a Vote-by-Mail ballot to submit their requests for the 2023-24 elections as soon as possible.
The easiest way to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is by using the online request form at votecitrus.gov or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120. Voters will need to provide their Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number to verify their identity.
Paper Vote-by-Mail request forms are available at the Supervisor of Elections office or at any of our weekly outreach events. To learn more, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
Acoustic jam open to everyone
The Nature Coast Dulcimer Players host an acoustic music jam most Mondays at the Central Ridge Library community room in Beverly Hills from 3-5 p.m. A beginner group meets from 2-3 p.m. in the same location.
We welcome adults of all levels to join our jams. For more information, call the library at 352-746-6622.
Help make their prom perfect
Citrus Cinderellas is gearing up for their 16th year of the big Prom Dress giveaway. They are now taking donations for the 2023 giveaway event which will be held at Cornerstone on Highland Boulevard in Inverness March 4.
They are now accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with bling.
Donation sites and times are:
- Inverness: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 352-726-7335; Sublime Beauty Bar, Ashley Young, 306 S. Line Ave. No. 104, 352-476-1677; Nick Nicholas Ford, 2901 SR-44, 352-726-1231
- Homosassa: First Baptist Church of Homosassa, 10540 W. Yulee Drive, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., must call Kim first, 352-628-3858.
- Crystal River: Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, 915 N. Suncoast Blvd., 352-795-3149.