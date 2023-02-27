Crystal Oaks to host Tricky Tray Fundraiser
Crystal Oaks Civic Association is hosting their annual Tricky Tray Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4. Doors open at 11 a.m. Drawing is at 1 p.m. Located at 4958 W. Crystal Oaks Drive, Lecanto.
There will be more than 100 baskets valued at $25 and lots of gift cards. Tickets will be sold at the door 25 tickets for $5.
There will be specialty tables valued at $50 or more. A boxed lunch will be available for purchase. Come and join in on the fun.
AA meetings held every day
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings are held at various hours every day. Go to the website for an updated, printable schedule: ncintergroup.com or call the Hotline at 352-621-0599. Everyone who wishes sobriety is welcome. There are no dues or fees.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Inverness Tax Collector
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Inverness Tax Collector’s office from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, located at 210 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature, or request a vote-by-mail ballot.
Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet
Nature Coast Anglers will meet at 7 p.m. on March 13 at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Captain William Toney, a fourth generation Homosassa native and fishing guide, will be the featured speaker at the meeting. Just like his grandfathers and father, he enjoys sharing his local fishing experiences with groups like the Nature Coast Anglers.
Join the meeting to experience a true Homosassa fishing experience with how-to instructions. Captain Toney is USCG Licensed and a member of the Homosassa Guides Association and Florida Outdoors Writers Association.
Interested in becoming a member of the Nature Coast Anglers? Contact the club at NCAboard2023@gmail.com or find more information on the Nature Coast Anglers Facebook page.
Business partnership needs logo
Are you a graphic designer or an inspiring artist? The Downtown Business Inverness Partnership needs an official logo.
Downtown Inverness Business Partnership is a thriving downtown Inverness business community that promotes the area as a premiere destination for locals and visitors to work, eat, shop and play.
The group is opening its logo design contest to Citrus County residents and will be awarding cash prizes and gift cards from DBIP businesses to one winner. Visit www.fitfullforce.com/logo-contest to enter and for complete logo competition guidelines and contest rules.
Play golf at weekly Friday Scramble
A “Friday Fun Golf Scramble” is played at Lakeside Country Club at 2:30 p.m. each week. Players at all levels are welcome.
Call Lakeside Country Club at 352-726-1461 by Thursday afternoon to sign up. Be at the course by 2 p.m. Friday for team setup