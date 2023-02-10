Conservative Women’s Political Network to meet
The next meeting of the Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness, in their meeting room. Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
The speaker will be Frank Lovell. He will share his knowledge of American history and what is happening in America today.
CWPNCC welcomes all their conservative friends. Donations are requested for their outreach program Jessie’s Place.
For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.
Clerk Meadowcrest location temporarily closed
The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s customer service location at the West Citrus Government Center in Meadowcrest will be closed the week of Feb. 9 to 17 for safety and ADA compliance renovations.
Staff at the two Inverness locations stand ready to serve the public during this time.
For traffic and court payments, injunctions and filing cases, visit the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave.
For official records, marriage licenses and passports, visit the Clerk Annex, 120 N. Montgomery Ave.
VITAS gathers items for shelter association
Vitas Healthcare Community-Citrus County is collecting items for the Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA).
CASA is a charitable organization for victims and survivors of domestic violence. VHC will collect items from 5:30-8: p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Norton’s Riverside, 16 NE Fifth St., Crystal River.
Needed non-food items include 13-gallon trash bags, HE laundry detergent, paper towels, USB-C chargers, makeup, lip balm and kitchen sponges. An ongoing list of needs includes soaps and hygiene products, toilet paper, toothbrushes and paste, baby wipes, diapers and much more.
Needed food items include ketchup, mayonnaise, white vinegar, white sugar, drinks such as Gatorade and juice and kid-friendly snacks.
The public is invited to come donate.
Technology classes at Homosassa Library
The Homosassa Library will be hosting afternoon and Saturday technology classes January-March. These classes are in addition to morning classes, which occur on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
- On Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 1:30 p.m., they will cover the basics of the iPhone. Those who missed the first "Alternatives to Cable" class will have a chance to attend or revisit that class on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m.
- On Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:15 a.m., come to the library to learn the basics of an Android smartphone.
- Rounding up the Tuesday afternoon classes, Homosassa will host "Buying and Selling on eBay" on March 14 and "Android: Getting Started" on March 21. Both classes will occur at 1:30 p.m.
- On Saturday, March 18, at 10:15 a.m., the "Alternatives to Cable" class will be offered for those who may not be able to visit the library during the week.
These technology classes are free and open to everyone. For more information, go to the library’s website at citruslibraries.org.
Libraries to host ‘Meet the Author’
At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, join local newspaper man turned author Gerry Mulligan at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River to hear stories from his 43-year newspaper career.
Mulligan has spent much of his career telling the story of Citrus County, and with his retirement penned his first book, “Out the Window: 43 Years on the Beat.” After a time of storytelling and reminiscing, there will be a Q&A with Mulligan, as well as time for attendees to purchase a book to be signed.
Programs hosted by Citrus Libraries are free and available to everyone. For additional information about programming please call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram, or view the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events.