ABC of Dementia at Floral City Library
The public is invited to attend a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, March 13, at the Floral City Library, 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City.
Coping with Dementia president and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.”
While the workshop is free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Magnolia Cemetery cleanup on March 11
All are invited to clean up the Magnolia Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11. It will be a chance to help beautify the cemetery, preserve history, meet people and learn more about the historic site.
The Fort Cooper Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is partnering with Paul Grannan of the Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto to clean headstones. Others are invited to join.
They have been doing these headstone clean-ups twice a year now in spring and fall. They use biodegradable cleaning supplies, such as D/2 Biological Solution to clean them.
The cemetery and all the cleanups are funded by donations only. Anyone who wishes to donate to the cemetery can make their checks out to: Lecanto Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 359, Lecanto, FL 34461.
For more information about DAR, visit dar.org or fortcooperdar.wixsite.com/fortcooperchapter.
Anyone who is interested in participating can contact Fawn McGee, regent of Fort Cooper Chapter, at email bobbymcgee_103@msn.com, or call Paul Grannan at 352-422-7450.
Veterans Relief Fund fundraiser to be held
The Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166 will host a fundraiser for their Veterans Relief Fund from 1 to 4 p.m. March 12 at Grumpy Gators, 4528 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
There will be a BBQ plate for $8, 50/50s, silent auction, raffles and music provided by DJ Buzz Chainey. In addition, at 2 p.m., there will be a presentation of motorized scooters to four deserving veterans.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet
Nature Coast Anglers will meet at 7 p.m. on March 13 at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Captain William Toney, a fourth generation Homosassa native and fishing guide, will be the featured speaker at the meeting. Just like his grandfathers and father, he enjoys sharing his local fishing experiences with groups like the Nature Coast Anglers.
Join the meeting to experience a true Homosassa fishing experience with how-to instructions. Captain Toney is USCG Licensed and a member of the Homosassa Guides Association and Florida Outdoors Writers Association.
Interested in becoming a member of the Nature Coast Anglers? Contact the club at NCAboard2023@gmail.com or find more information on the Nature Coast Anglers Facebook page.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet for a webinar at 10 a.m. March 14 by Zoom and a meeting at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Paula Stuart-Warren will present "County and State Archives: What Have You Been Missing." Many records found in state archives are one-of-a-kind items, including original wills, civil and criminal case files, governors' pardons, legislative records, vital records and military records. The websites, research services, online databases, range of holdings and finding aids show big differences.
Guests are welcome to attend. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.