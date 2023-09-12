Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway Sept. 20
The next Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution is Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, FL 34450.
While supplies last. First come, first served.
Donations to help buy food for these giveaway events are always needed.
Ways to donate:
Cash App: $NewCWOW
PayPal: www.newcwow.com
Check: Make payable to NCWOW and mail to P.O. Box 367, Hernando, FL 34441.
Credit card: Call 352-344-2425 option 1.
To volunteer: Call 352-344-2425 option 1.
Seeking local artists for festival
The next Festivus for the Rest of Us art fest on Saturday, Oct. 14, is currently accepting local artists. If interested, contact Crystal no later than Sept. 22 at 352-212-4011.
Citrus Springs Library upcoming events
Citrus Springs Library is holding several events over September and November: Book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; Crafts with Sandra from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, $10 for supplies for a Halloween scene and a miniature Christmas ornament, must call or come in to sign-up; Florida authors, published local authors who will bring their books for the public to buy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; and Tricky Tray from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. For information, call the library at 352-489-2313 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The library is at 1826 Country Club Blvd.
Craft fair seeks vendors
Dunnellon WOTM Chapter 1662 is holding a Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Oct. 7, and is looking for crafters and vendors to showcase and sell their items.
This event is open to the public and will be held in conjunction with a food drive at Dunnellon Moose Lodge, 11890 N. Florida Ave., Dunnellon.
For details and to reserve a space, contact Kimberly Kelly at 352-422-3966.
Master Gardener seminars comtinue
The UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener September library seminar topic is “What to Plant Instead of Northern Favorites.” They may not be exactly like what grows up north, but they often provide better dimensions to our yards.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: Sept. 13 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, Sept. 14 at Citrus Springs, Sept. 20 at Floral City, Sept. 25 at Coastal in Crystal River, Sept. 27 at Inverness and Sept. 28 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on Sept. 18 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details at 352-527-5700 or citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the in-person presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer all gardening questions either by visiting the Extension office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto, emailing IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Concert pianist to perform at church
Concert pianist Faith O’Brien will be giving a free solo performance from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in Stegman Hall at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon. All are welcome.
This concert is the kick-off event for St. John’s new “Organ Replacement Fund.” The current church organ is old, so when it stops working, they hope to be ready to buy a replacement. Therefore, although admission is free, it is their hope that contributions will be given to the fund.
O’Brien will play popular, classical and sacred selections. Her previous concerts have been well received, and this one should prove to be very enjoyable as well.
For more information, call the church office at 352-489-3166.