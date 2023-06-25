HPH Hospice seeks volunteers
HPH Hospice in Lecanto, a Chapters Health affiliate, needs volunteers willing to share their time with a patient at home, in assisted living or skilled nursing facility.
Caregivers spend their waking hours caring for their loved ones. However, at times, they need to run errands, go to the doctor or just get out of the house for a while.
Those in a facility may not have any family members and get very lonely. When someone has a life-limiting illness, as time goes on, friends stop coming by because they just don’t know what to say anymore.
Patients can feel isolated and just want someone to sit with them, talk with them or watch TV with them so they don’t feel so alone. HPH needs volunteers throughout the county; however, currently there is a huge need in the Homosassa area.
Volunteers do not provide personal care, only companionship and would always be in a safe environment. For questions or more information, call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org.
Westside Pickleball adds hours
To accommodate those who want to learn/play pickleball, the Westside Club is adding evening hours. They are Tuesday and Thursday with a start time of 5:30 p.m. Play continues on Wednesday and Friday mornings starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Westside Pickleball Club's home court is Bicentennial Park, 8146 W. Bicentennial Park Drive, Crystal River.
Paddles are available for newbies who want to try Pickleball for the first time, and there is no cost involved other than personal equipment. For more information, email blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com.
Women of Sugarmill Woods summer luncheon dates
Mark your calendars. The Women of Sugarmill Woods summer luncheons will be held on July 24 and Aug. 28.
Join in on Monday, July 24, for a red, white & blue patriotic themed luncheon. Doors will open at 11 a.m. at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa.
President’s welcome at 11:45. Lunch is served at noon. Meal choices are barbecue pulled pork sandwich, fries and coleslaw, or chicken tenders, fries and coleslaw, or vegan/vegetarian veggie salad. Dessert is cheesecake with strawberry/blueberry sauce. As always, coffee, tea or soft drinks are included. Mark your meal choice on your check. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased.
Cost is $25 for members and non-members. Reservations/checks are due by Friday, July 14. Deposit checks, with meal choice listed and in a small plastic bag to protect in case of rain, in the relocated Women of Sugarmill Woods mailbox, in Slot No. 2, located on the left side of the Cypress Village POA office building on West Cypress Boulevard at the entrance to Sugarmill Woods.
They are always welcoming new members. For information, contact Jeanne Warde, director of membership, at jewarde@outlook.com or 512-636-4310.
Nature Coast Orchid Society to host grower
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host "Accent Orchids" on July 15 in the fellowship hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. Doors open 11 a.m., meeting at noon.
This grower, Accent Orchids, specializes in orchids that thrive in our Central Florida environment. There will be an orchid sale, display and raffle.
For more information, call 352-895-4035.