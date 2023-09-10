Learn history of amber with Citrus Libraries
When most of us think of gemstones, we think of diamonds, sapphires, rubies or emeralds, bright and sparkling rocks formed over the span of millions of years through the process of heat and pressure. Those traditional gemstones that we so covet are formed from a variety of minerals deep within the earth and are either mined or make their way to the surface via a variety of geologic processes.
Amber, on the other hand, is another beast entirely. Rather than originating directly from the earth, amber is formed from fossilized tree resin that hardens over thousands of years to form that iconic golden-yellow jewel that has attracted people for eons. Not only is it beautiful, but amber is known for preserving plant material, insects and anything else from the environment that gets stuck in the sap while it’s fresh, which in modern times offer a priceless snapshot into what the world looked like in the past.
On Friday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m., the SETS Foundation will be at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness to give a presentation on amber, its history, and how it forms. Learn how to tell fake amber from the real deal, and take a field trip back in time with this unique and fascinating gemstone.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For more information, call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram or visit citruslibraries.org.
‘The Battle of Peleliu’ at Homosassa Library
By September 1944, the juggernaut of U.S. military might had punctured the inner defense ring of the Japanese Pacific Empire and brought U.S. forces closer to the liberation of the Philippines. American planners targeted two islands in the Palau Island group – one of which was Peleliu – in an effort to secure MacArthur’s flank for his long-anticipated return to the Philippines. What ensued was a prolonged and bloody campaign that utterly ravaged the First Marine Division and bloodied the 81st Army Infantry Division.
Partake in a presentation on the course of the battle, key decisions made that affected its outcome and the legacy of the battle. Attendees will also see authentic uniforms and equipment of the participants of the battle. The program will occur on the 79th anniversary of the landings – Friday, Sept. 15, at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the Homosassa Public Library.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at attend.citrus libraries.org/events.
Fall prevention: Are you at risk? Wednesday
Karen Kline, R.N., BSN, will present an informational program called “Fall Prevention: Are You at Risk?” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Grace Methodist Church of Homosassa.
Most falls are caused by a combination of risk factors. The good news is that many risk factors can be identified, changed or modified to help prevent falls.
This free program will include discussion, questions and helpful suggestions. To register, call 352-651-2502 or send an email to: admin@gracemethodistchurch.org. Grace Methodist Church, a certified Stephen Ministry partner, is located at 5030 S. Memorial Drive, Homosassa.
Kline is a parish nurse and head of the Stephone ministers. She also coordinates Memory Lane, a weekly support and respite program for patients with dementia and their caregivers. Memory Lane meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays at the church.
Concert pianist to perform at church
Concert pianist Faith O’Brien will be giving a free solo performance from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, in Stegman Hall at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon. All are welcome.
This concert is the kick-off event for St. John’s new “Organ Replacement Fund.” The current church organ is old, so when it stops working, they hope to be ready to buy a replacement. Therefore, although admission is free, it is their hope that contributions will be given to the fund.
For more information, call the church office at 352-489-3166.