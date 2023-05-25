Hero Appreciation Event at Nick Nicholas Ford
Nick Nicholas Ford will host its annual Hero Appreciation Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the dealership in Inverness.
Low near 65F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 25, 2023 @ 11:37 pm
The dealership would like to express its gratitude and invite those who have served or are currently serving in any branch of the military or are currently a first responder to the annual appreciation event.
There will be barbecue by Inverness Kiwanis, giveaways, music and more. RSVP on the dealership's Facebook page or call 352-201-3979.
The American Legion Rider Chapter 237 Beverly Hills will have a Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 5 p.m. at Crystal Harley-Davidson, 1147 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The band Hat Trick will be playing and Big Mike’s slow-cooked pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, sweet corn and dessert will be offered for $15 a plate.
The event is sponsored by Crystal Harley-Davidson, Lowman Law Firm, S&S Electric Co. and the Citrus County Chronicle. A full cash liquor bar will be available for drinks purchase.
Proceeds from this event will benefit Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes.
For more information, call John Roby 352-536-7480 or Amy Moodie 352-563-9900.
Would you like to learn how to take care of yourself, your family and your neighborhood in the event of an emergency? If so, consider taking the Community Emergency Response Team basic training class.
This class teaches basic medical techniques, fire suppression, search and rescue and many other skills to help you during a disaster, man-made or natural.
The class will be taught on three Saturdays, June 10, 17 and 24, and will be held at the Lecanto Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto. There is no cost to join this class.
If interested in signing up, send an email to certcitrus@gmail.com and include your name, and phone number, or call Lane Schneider at 352-249-2704.
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet June 13 at 10 a.m. by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present "Myth or Truth." He will talk about the free database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog and the Pros and Cons of the familysearch.org Family Tree.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.