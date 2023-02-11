Oakwood Village homeowners to meet
The Oakwood Village Home Owner’s Association will hold a quarterly board meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Sierra Club welcomes visitors for Zoom meeting
The next Zoom meeting of the Sierra Club Adventure Coast will be from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Guest speaker will be Dave Cullen, Sierra Club Florida’s lobbyist in Tallahassee since 2008.
Cullen has fought for Sierra’s positions on water quality and quantity, energy, recycling, fertilizer, and growth management as well as wildlife and land acquisition. He is also working to expand Sierra’s volunteer advocacy corps to make sure legislators understand how important environmental issues are to their constituents.
Cullen will discuss new bills being considered and provide Sierra Club’s analysis, as well as identify what may be the key battles this session.
Register in advance at: tinyurl.com/3zp6rswz. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact sierraclubadventurecoastcc@gmail.com or call 352 277-3330. Find them on Facebook.
Homosassa River Republican Club to meet
Join the Homosassa River Republican Club at their meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Non-members are welcome. A short business meeting will be held.
A full menu is available for dining. Call Don Farley at 716-353-6621 for any questions. The speaker is Calvin Adams Jr., candidate for Citrus County Sheriff.
The club will be collecting the annual membership dues during the February meeting. The dues will remain at $15 single and $20 family.
Upcoming meetings will be the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Marguerita Grill. Next meeting is March 16.
Market at the Depot & Teen's Night Out
The February Market at the Depot will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Depot Pavilion, located at 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Come and check out the wide variety of fresh mushrooms or dog treats. They will have fresh produce, a great selection of items for the sweet tooth, fresh seafood, grass fed beef from a local cattle ranch and, of course, honey, jams, jellies, repurposed furniture, plants and local artisans and crafts.
For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
Special Tower Tunes guest Tom Zembko will be playing piano and performing a variety of standards and popular music live at the Tower Stage.
This month’s Market will also include the bloodmobile. Appointments can be made at oneblood.org/donate-now.
Teen's Night Out will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. It's a night just for our local upcoming sixth- through tenth-grade teens.
Pump it up DJ Trae, enjoy free food, games and tattoo arm painting. For more information, contact City of Inverness Parks & Recreation at 352-726-3913.
Everyone welcome to come play bunco
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 155 and Pilot Club of Crystal River will have a Bunco Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the dining room at American Legion Post 155, 6585 E. Gulf to Lake Highway (State Road 44), Crystal River.
Cost is $20. Appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. There will be prizes and gift baskets to be raffled. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets can be bought at Post 155 or contact Nancy Wilson at 352-422-4137 or email nancy.wilson@yahoo.com; or Joyce Centrella at 352-601-0136 or email joyceanncentrella1957@gmail.com.