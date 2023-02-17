Supervisor of Elections to be at CF
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the African American Read-In from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the College of Central Florida.
Participants may register to vote, update their voter information, or request a vote-by-mail ballot. This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office 352-564-7120.
Knights serve breakfast each month
Join the St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus for their monthly breakfasts from 8:30-10:30 a.m. the third Sunday of each month.
The menu consists of sausage and scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, French toast, pancakes, fruit bowl, orange juice, regular and decaf coffee; cost is $8.
The church is at 4301 W, Homosassa Trail in Lecanto. The breakfast is served in the hall behind the St. Scholastica church. Open to the public.
The money made from the breakfasts goes to support the community, and the leftover food is taken to a local homeless shelter. The next breakfast will be Feb. 19.
Celebrate Washington's birthday at fundraiser
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Fort Cooper Chapter is hosting a George Washington's DAR Colonial Birthday Ball fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, 509 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
Social hour and photos will be at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. There will be a short DAR ritual that includes the Withlacoochee SAR Color Guard before dinner. George and Martha Washington will tell guests of their "love story" after dinner and before dancing.
The dinner menu is a French buffest with a choice of three entrees. There will be music and dancing. Come dressed in colonial or formal attire.
Tickets will be sold to the first 220 attendees and are $60 per person. Proceeds go to benefit the Chapter Regent's project and scholarships.
Make checks payable to Fort Cooper Chapter and mail them to Fawn McGee at 6110 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
For any questions, call Fawn McGee at 352-346-2158 or email bobbymcgee_103@msn.com.
Republican caucus slates meeting Feb. 21
The Republican Liberty Caucus-Citrus will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Lions Club, Homosassa.
Topics will include election of officers, committee actions, updates on Citrus County commissioners, school board activity and the upcoming lobby days in Tallahassee and more.
The public is welcome to come for lively conversation and refreshments. Call Bruce “Doc “ Bryn, president, at 352-503-2171 for more information.
Conservative Women’s Political Network to meet
The next meeting of the Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness, in their meeting room. Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
The speaker will be Frank Lovell. He will share his knowledge of American history and what is happening in America today.
CWPNCC welcomes all their conservative friends. Donations are requested for their outreach program Jessie’s Place. For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.
Extension offers food safety training
The University of Florida/IFAS Extension Citrus County provides ServSafe Food Protection Manager’s Certification training to help food managers and staff keep food served to Florida’s consumers safer.
The next class will be on Friday, March 10; pre-registration by Feb. 24 is required. Class begins promptly at 8:30 a.m., and runs approximately eight hours, then participants will have a maximum of two hours to take the certification exam. Training is held at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 3650 W Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto.
Cost for the course and exam is $110. Participants should study the ServSafe Manager seventh edition textbook prior to attending the class.
To register and/or purchase a book online: http://tinyurl.com/z6dp7jf. For more information, call 352-527-5700.