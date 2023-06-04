Growing and Cooking with Herbs program
The UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension Service is providing a free program on discovering the many flavorful culinary herbs well-suited for Citrus County gardens and how to incorporate them to create healthier, tasty meals.
This class will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness. Pre-registration is appreciated.
For more information and to register, call the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700. Register online at: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
The University of Florida is committed to providing universal access to all events. For disability accommodations such as sign language interpreters and listening devices, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds at sclamer@ufl.edu or 352-527-5700 at least one week in advance. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.
Community Emergency Response Team basic training class
Would you like to learn how to take care of yourself, your family and your neighborhood in the event of an emergency? If so, consider taking the Community Emergency Response Team basic training class.
This class teaches basic medical techniques, fire suppression, search and rescue and many other skills to help you during a disaster, man-made or natural.
The class will be taught on three Saturdays, June 10, 17 and 24, and will be held at the Lecanto Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto. There is no cost to join this class.
If interested in signing up, send an email to certcitrus@gmail.com and include your name, and phone number, or call Lane Schneider at 352-249-2704.
Trump 45 Club to meet
Citrus County Trump 45 Club will be having its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 13, at the Citrus County Realtors building, located at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Jack Martin speaking on “The Invasion at Our Southern and Northern Borders,” and the effect it will have on our country.
For more information, call Billy Cayce at 352-322-3097.
Citrus County Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet June 13 at 10 a.m. by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present "Myth or Truth." He will talk about the free database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog and the Pros and Cons of the familysearch.org Family Tree.