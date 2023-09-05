Explore crime prevention strategies
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m., join the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River for a presentation about crime prevention for seniors.
The world can feel like a frightening place, and knowing how to prevent crime, as well as protect yourself, can go a long way in helping people feel more safe and secure. A detective from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office will be providing tips and suggestions for seniors looking to feel a little more at ease in their daily lives. There are steps everyone can take to ensure their safety and peace of mind.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region Branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @Citrus Libraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Supervisor of Elections to be at YMCA
The Supervisor of Elections office is holding an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
This is a convenient way to register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. Those interested in having the elections office staff at their organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests expired on Dec. 31, 2022. Those who have not already requested a vote-by-mail ballot this year for the 2024 elections and would like to, visit the website votecitrus.gov to request online or call the office at 352-564-7120.
Annual golf tourney in Citrus Hills
The Valued Veterans of the Inverness Moose Lodge is hosting a golf tournament at 8 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club Oaks Course, 509 E. Hartford St. in Hernando.
Groups short of four players will be combined. The tournament is open to all men and women.
The cost is $65 per player and includes golf, cart, on-course beverages, prizes and lunch following at Inverness Moose Lodge, 221 S. Haid Terrace in Lecanto.
Eagle Buick will sponsor a vehicle and other prizes for holes in one.
All proceeds go directly to benefit local veterans in need.
To sign up, call Kelly Halsey at 352-586-0780 or pick up a sign-up sheet at the Inverness Moose Lodge. Sign-up sheet and tournament information are also available at citrusvf.org.
Join Citrus Garden Club’s first meeting
The public is invited to join in the fun at the Citrus Garden Club’s first meeting for the 2023-24 season at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Whispering Pines Park Recreation Hall.
Meet new friends during the social and enjoy lots of yummy food prepared by members. Hostess will be Sandra Hume, past president for three years who has provided a table setting and delicious cake for the raffle.
The business part of the meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by presentations on horticulture and native plants by master gardeners Jerry Lubowiecki and Shelby Jordan.
Mary Smalley will introduce guests to another of her “Nature’s Nuggets.” Floral design will be provided by Sandra Hume and critiqued by Vicky Ross.
Check out all the plants and assorted items at the raffle table which will be raffled off after the program along with the share the wealth raffle.
For more information, call club president Lesly Smith at 307-256-3082.