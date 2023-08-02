Senior Friends for Life to gather
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive, Inverness, for a meeting and lunch. Members and guests will order from the menu and lunch will be served at noon.
The Restaurant Tour will be to Cedar River Seafood, 1935 U.S. 19 SE, Crystal River, on Wednesday, Aug. 23. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732.
Outreach initiative taking place
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting “Here to Help,” a citizen-in-need outreach initiative, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Daystar Life Center, 6751 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River.
Services to be provided during this event are: hot meals, food supply, hygiene bags, food stamps, haircuts, clothing/blankets, substance abuse, mental health, peer support, veteran services, pet services and supplies, employment agencies, vaccinations, health screenings, wound care and pregnancy assistance.
For more information, contact Sydney Frisbie at 352-201-2640 or Rachel Montgomery at 352-422-5941.
Trump Club 45 to meet
The Citrus Trump Club 45 will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Realtors building at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
The guest speaker is George Colella, president of Bikers 45 for Trump. They will also have several patriotic leaders from around Florida speaking at the meeting.
They welcome all to come and support our great nation. For any questions, contact Billy Cayce at 351-322-3097.
NAMI adds daytime support group
Starting Aug. 8, NAMI Citrus will add a daytime peer support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Lifestream facility at 3238 S. Lecanto Highway, just north of the College of Central Florida Citrus campus.
The current peer and family support group on Thursday evenings in Inverness from 6 to 7:30 p.m. will continue.
Also beginning in August, NAMI Citrus will begin regular office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Lifestream office.
“And because NAMI is a national organization, if this affiliate is not presenting a program when you need it, we can help you find one to fit your schedule, either nearby or virtually,” said Cindi Fein, executive director of NAMI Citrus.
If you find yourself involved in mental health issues and concerns, call 844-687-6264 for assistance with local as well as out-of-county resources. For more information, visit namicitrus.org.
Supervisor of Elections needs new space
The Supervisor of Elections office is seeking a new location in the Citrus Hills area for Precinct 202.
This polling precinct was formerly located at the Quality Inn at Citrus Hills and is no longer available. They are thankful for the time they were able to use this facility. The Elections office relies on public buildings for polling precincts on election day.
The Supervisor of Elections is seeking a building that has a large room, restrooms, adequate lighting and ample parking. If anyone knows of a building that meets the criteria above in the Citrus Hills area, contact Supervisor of Elections, Maureen Baird, at 352-564-7110.