Like to vote by mail? Request ballots
Due to legislative changes in SB90, Vote-by-Mail ballot requests expired after the 2022 General Election.
In Citrus County, approximately 1/3 of the registered voters choose this method of voting. Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird would like to remind voters interested in receiving a Vote-by-Mail ballot to submit their requests for the 2023-24 elections as soon as possible.
The easiest way to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is by using the online request form at votecitrus.gov or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120. Voters will need to provide their Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number to verify their identity.
Paper Vote-by-Mail request forms are available at the Supervisor of Elections office or at any of our weekly outreach events. To learn more, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
Sunset Drum Circle on March 12
The next Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will begin at 5 p.m. March 12 at the last picnic shelter at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Ft. Island Trail, Crystal River.
This free community event is now in its 16th year, and everyone is welcome including children (under supervision) as it is a family-friendly gathering. The drum circle happens the second Sunday of the month through the year, about two hours before sunset. Know that if it is raining at start time, the event will be canceled.
Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun and participate. Bring drums, or something to beat on or make a percussion sound (homemade is OK), flutes, percussion toys of all kinds like shakers and tambourines. You will need a chair, bug spray and a beverage for the couple of hours the circle lasts.
Note that park rules prohibit dogs, alcohol and smoking. Restrooms are available at the beach.
For more information, visit Citrus County Drum Circle on Facebook or call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 and leave a message for a return call. Starting in April it will be at 6 p.m. all way through September.
Magnolia Cemetery cleanup on March 11
All are invited to clean up the Magnolia Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11. It will be a chance to help beautify the cemetery, preserve history, meet people and learn more about the historic site.
The Fort Cooper Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is partnering with Paul Grannan of the Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto to clean headstones. Others are invited to join.
They have been doing these headstone clean-ups twice a year now in spring and fall. They use biodegradable cleaning supplies, such as D/2 Biological Solution to clean them.
Veterans Relief Fund fundraiser to be held
The Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166 will host a fundraiser for their Veterans Relief Fund from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 12 at Grumpy Gators, 4528 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
There will be a BBQ plate for $8, 50/50's, silent auction, raffles and music provided by DJ Buzz Chainey. In addition, at 2 p.m., there will be a presentation of motorized scooters to four deserving Veterans.
Christian Women's Connection to meet
The Homosassa Christian Women's Connection invites the public to join them at their March meeting beginning at 10 a.m. on March 14 at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa.
Brunch will be served for $15 per person. Contact Christine Pisarski at 727-247-6618 by call or text to RSVP no later than March 7.