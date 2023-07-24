Supervisor of Elections needs Citrus Hills space
The Supervisor of Elections office is seeking a new location in the Citrus Hills area for Precinct 202.
This polling precinct was formerly located at the Quality Inn at Citrus Hills and is no longer available. They are thankful for the time they were able to use this facility. The Elections office relies on public buildings for polling precincts on election day.
The Supervisor of Elections is seeking a building that has a large room, restrooms, adequate lighting and ample parking. If anyone knows of a building that meets the criteria above in the Citrus Hills area, contact Supervisor of Elections, Maureen Baird, at 352-564-7110.
Supervisor of Elections at Ace Hardware
The Supervisor of Elections office will be holding an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, at Carter’s Ace Hardware, 3621 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills.
Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
CCSO outreach event set Aug. 3 at Daystar
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting “Here to Help,” a citizen-in-need outreach initiative, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Daystar Life Center, 6751 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River.
Services to be provided during this event are: hot meals, food supply, hygiene bags, food stamps, haircuts, clothing/blankets, substance abuse, mental health, peer support, veteran services, pet services and supplies, employment agencies, vaccinations, health screenings, wound care and pregnancy assistance.
For more information, contact Sydney Frisbie at 352-201-2640 or Rachel Montgomery at 352-422-5941.
Democratic women to meet in Inverness
Democratic Women’s Club of Citrus County’s next monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for their monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be Shaunda Burdette, executive director of the Citrus County Education Foundation. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To RSVP, go online to citruswomendems.org/upcoming -events.
NAMI adds daytime peer support group
Starting Aug. 8, NAMI Citrus will add a daytime peer support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Lifestream facility located at 3238 S. Lecanto Highway, just north of the College of Central Florida Citrus campus.
The current peer and family support group on Thursday evenings in Inverness from 6 to 7:30 p.m. will continue.
Also beginning in August, NAMI Citrus will begin regular office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Lifestream office.
If you find yourself involved in mental health issues and concerns, call 844-687-6264 for assistance with local as well as out-of-county resources. For more information, visit namicitrus.org.
Women’s Club collects for three local charities
Citrus Hills Women’s Club (CHWC) is doing another Community Food Drive from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, in their parking lot.
They will be collecting for three local charities. Drive through and drop off your donations. CHWC will be happy to assist.
Family Resource Center needs: Non-perishable food items such as canned meats/tuna, mac and cheese, any type of pasta/sauce, peanut butter, canned fruits/vegetables, cereal, canned soups, toilet paper, paper towels, clean and in good shape children’s, women’s and men’s clothing, linens and bedding.
CASA needs: Baking/cooking spices, juices for kids, ethnic large bottles of shampoo/conditioner, body wash/lotion, toothpaste/brushes, feminine products, foil/saran wrap, dish soap, Ziploc bags gallon and sandwich sizes, baby wipes/diapers – all sizes and pull ups, diaper rash cream, bleach and HE Laundry detergent.
Pet Meals (a supplement to Meals on Wheels) needs: Unopened dry or canned dog/cat food (any brand/any size), cat litter and dog/cat treats.
CHWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For questions, email Judy at jbstone716@gmail.com.