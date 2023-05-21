Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Butter, milk, coffee, coffee creamer, eggs, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: Hair products, face wash/moisturizer, shaving cream/razors, new Tupperware containers, dish sponges, deodorant, salad/cereal bowls, shorts (size small), new women's underwear (all sizes) and new children’s underwear (all sizes).
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
Like to vote by mail? Request ballots
Due to legislative changes in SB90, Vote-by-Mail ballot requests expired after the 2022 General Election.
In Citrus County, approximately 1/3 of the registered voters choose this method of voting. Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird would like to remind voters interested in receiving a Vote-by-Mail ballot to submit their requests for the 2023-24 elections as soon as possible.
The easiest way to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is by using the online request form at votecitrus.gov or by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-564-7120. Voters will need to provide their Florida driver’s license number, Florida ID number, or the last four digits of their Social Security number to verify their identity.
Paper Vote-by-Mail request forms are available at the Supervisor of Elections office or at any of our weekly outreach events. To learn more, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
Homosassa library seeks donations
The Friends of the Homosassa Library are seeking donations of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games. They request that books, paperbacks and hardcovers be gently used and in good condition.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, located at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, on the corner of Grandmarch and Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
Transport of large book donations can be arranged by calling the library at 352-628-5626 and leaving a contact phone number. The Friends will arrange to pick them up.
The Friends are a nonprofit organization with only volunteers, and all of its funds benefit the library.
Skip the line for vehicle registration renewals
Skip the line at the Tax Collector’s Office and renew your vehicle registration at the self-service kiosk located inside the Shoppes of Citrus Hill Publix and Spring Plaza Homosassa Publix on Highway 19.
Using this touchscreen technology, the kiosk allows you to pay by credit card and get your vehicle registration and decal in less than two minutes. Simply enter your Registration Renewal Notice PIN or your License Plate Number and the Date of Birth of the first registered owner, pay your fees via credit or debit card, and your registration form and license plate decal prints immediately.
An additional 2.3% third-party fee applies when using a credit or debit card, plus a $3.95 kiosk fee.
Registration renewals can be renewed at a self-service kiosk only if your registration has NO stops or holds and does not require a new license plate to be issued. If your current insurance is not on file, this will also deter you from renewing at the Kiosk.