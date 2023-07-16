KTC 14th Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes
The Key Training Center’s Walk a Mile in My Shoes registration is open. Join Key Center clients and families on Saturday, July 22, for the 14th Annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes event.
The walk is part of the annual Run for the Money campaign that furthers the Key Training Center’s mission to provide year-round scholarships to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) who receive little to no state government funding for services.
The entry fee is $30 per person and includes a matching team T-shirt. Registration is simple; text ‘KeyWalk23’ to 71777 or go online to igfn.us/vf/KeyWalk23 to enter. Not tech savvy? Call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312, to register over the phone.
The walk will occur at the Key Center’s Lecanto Campus pavilion on North Garnett Miller Loop. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. with early check-in at 8 a.m. The walk will finish by 10:30 a.m., just in time to enjoy the Runner’s Celebration parade, events, activities and community celebration to welcome home the runners returning from Tallahassee.
Community Bible study available
Nature Coast Community Bible Study will offer in-person, in-depth Bible study on Thursday mornings, beginning Sept. 7, from 9:45 to 11:50 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills. This 30-week study will feature Ruth, 1 & 2 Samuel and Ephesians.
In addition, a women’s online Zoom class is available for snowbirds, homebound and out-of-towners on Thursday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m.
If you are interested in either of these classes and/or to register, visit naturecoast.cbsclass.org. For specific questions or additional information, email Terry at naturecoastcbsstudy@gmail.com.
Early registration is encouraged, as classes fill up fast!
Democratic committee meets monthly
The Citrus County Democratic Executive Committee holds regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at the Masonic Business Center, third floor, 95 S. Pine Ave., Inverness.
The next two meetings will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 2. Meetings are open to registered Democrats.
For more information, go online to citrusdemocrats.org or email info@citrusdemocrats.org.
Elks to host Purple Heart breakfast
The West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa, will host a breakfast and program at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, honoring all Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star family members in commemoration of the 241st anniversary of the Purple Heart.
Purple Heart recipients, associates, entities, proud supporters and Gold Star family members are cordially invited to the free breakfast served by members of the West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693 Veterans Committee.
Attendees are requested to register by contacting Curt Ebitz at 352-382-3847 or by emailing info@citruspurpleheart.org. Indicate the number of guests in your party and their names.
For information about Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart, visit citruspurpleheart.org or the Facebook page. For more information about the West Citrus Elks, visit westcitruselks.org.
DOH-Citrus offers no-cost immunizations
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no-cost immunizations and $35 school physicals by appointment thru Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.