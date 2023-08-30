Labor Day Picnic at VFW Post 4337 in Inverness
VFW Post 4337 is hosting a Labor Day Picnic from 1 to 4 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 4, at the Post, 906 E. State Road 44, Inverness.
There will be hot dogs and hamburgers with sides for $5 a plate. Public welcome.
Citrus County Democrats meet Sept. 2, Inverness
The Citrus County Democratic Party holds regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at the Masonic Business Center, third floor, 95 S. Pine Ave., Inverness. The next meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 2.
Meetings are open to registered Democrats. For more information, visit citrusdemocrats.org or email info@citrusdemocrats.org.
The Citrus County Democratic Executive Committee is the governing body for the Florida Democratic Party at the county level. Their robust organization includes a number of committees and membership on several committees is open to registered Democrats residing in Citrus County.
VFW District 7 holding picnic Sept. 2, Floral City
The VFW District 7 will hold its annual District 7 Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 2, at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City (south U.S. 41, just south of Orange Avenue).
All members of the VFW are invited and all interested veterans and eligible auxiliary members and spouses are invited. Call 352-637-0100 for more information.
There will be Hawaiian drinks, pork and chicken dinner for $7; hot dogs for $3.
There will be a basket raffle, 50/50, dunk tank, BB gun contest, corn hole, ladder ball, egg on a spoon race, limbo for kids, bounce house with water slide, ice cones for $1, music and much more.
It is a Luau Beach theme; dress accordingly and try to carpool. Many vendors will be there.
WTC to offer CDL prep class, deadline today
Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) is offering a Commercial Driver’s License Prep Class to assist individuals in the first step in obtaining a CDL permit. Classes will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12, 13 and 14, at the college. The deadline to register is Aug. 31.
The cost is $145, paid in advance. Registration documents can be picked up in person at the college, at 1201 W. Main St., Inverness, or online at wtc.citrusschools.org in the Community Education section, which is located under the Programs section.
For more information, contact WTC at 352-726-2430.
Exam retakes signup open now to Friday
The fall administration of the Florida Statewide Assessment Program for Retakes will be administered beginning Sept. 11. Persons needing to take any of these assessments may contact any of the high schools and arrange to test with their students during regular school hours.
If they are unable to take the assessment during this time, they will need to contact Ms. Hamzawi to make an appointment and find an alternate time and location.
When calling the schools, contact the following people:
Crystal River High School: Elizabeth Moran, 352-795-4641, ext. 4814
Lecanto High School: Catrina Ecklund, 352-746-2334, ext. 4207
Citrus High School: Jamie Fehrenbach, 352-726-2241, ext. 4554
To schedule for an alternate time and location, for any questions about the administrations or to determine if this test meets your requirements for high school graduation, contact Caitlin Hamzawi at 352-726-1931, ext. 2244.
Deadline for signing up is Friday, Sept. 1.
Concert Choir beginning rehearsals in Inverness
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will begin their Saturday rehearsals from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at First Presbyterian Church in Inverness in preparation of their Winter Concert. Please come a little early to sign up.
Cost of music is $30 and session dues are $10, so have cash or a check made out to CCCC for $40.
New singers will be accepted until Sept. 24, unless approved by the director. The theme for the Winter Concert is “Celebrate With the Angels.”