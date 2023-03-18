Coping with grief webcast to be held
Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast will host a National Alliance for Children’s Grief webcast about supporting children and families following an overdose death from 1-4 p.m. on March 21 at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa.
This event will feature two leaders from the field of childhood bereavement, Eleanor Haley and Litsa Williams.
Both the speakers and topics will appeal to a diverse audience, including professionals from funeral service, hospice care, health care, education, mental health, child welfare and bereavement support.
Speakers will explore ways to stabilize and strengthen those grieving an overdose death as they integrate their losses into their lives.
For more information call 352-249-1470.
Safe boating course coming up
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will be presenting the new Boat America safe boating course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. This will be an in-person course held at the USCG-DAV Auxiliary building located at 501 SE. Seventh Ave., Crystal River.
Cost is $40 and includes a book, certified USCG Auxiliary instruction and more. Upon successful completion of the test, you will receive the FWC Safe Boater Card.
To register for this class, email Linda at ljones1501@gmail.com or call 352-503-6199. Last day to register is March 20. There are only 12 spots left in this class, so sign up now.
Information covered includes knowing your boat and motor, what to do before you get underway, trailering your boat safely, operating your boat safely in a variety of conditions, legal requirements of boating, navigation, boating emergencies, vessel operator responsibilities, small boats and paddle craft and safety equipment required by law.
Learn about bees at garden club meeting
The Homosassa River Garden Club welcomes the public to its monthly meetings at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.
On Monday, March 20, the club will have a free program, “Bees,” with speaker Peter Perge beginning at 10 a.m. with social time (coffee and treats) beginning at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the website at https://homosassarivergardenclub.wordpress.com or call Ms. Lorry at 630-269-1096. We have also added our new Facebook Group page. Look for us at Homosassa River Garden Club.
Join in for Let’s Walk Florida
Do you have 30 minutes a day for a healthier you? Then join us for Let’s Walk, Florida!
Let’s Walk, Florida! is a statewide, virtual healthy lifestyle education program and physical activity challenge. The goal is to build a community where healthy eating and an active lifestyle become lifetime habits.
Top performers will also compete for prizes at the county level. All participants who complete the program will receive a certificate and medal.
During this six-week program, every week they will meet as a group at a different county park around Citrus County. Program registration is $15 and will begin on March 22.
This program is open to individuals, families and organized teams. For more information about this program and to register, go to LWF.ifas.ufl.edu/lwf.
For more information, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds or Crysta Reaves at 352-527-5700 or sclamer@ufl.edu.
Meet the candidates in Pine Ridge
Residents of Pine Ridge are invited to meet the candidates for the upcoming Pine Ridge Board of Directors election.
Meet the candidates from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 5690 W. Pine Ridge Drive, Pine Ridge.
For resumes and more information, visit the website at www.pineridgeassn.com.