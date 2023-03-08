Habitat to host orientation program
Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County will host a Habitat homeownership orientation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at its administrative office at 7768 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy., Crystal River. The administrative office is next to the Crystal River ReStore.
The orientation explains the qualification process and steps required to complete the program.
Space is limited to 18 people. As a courtesy, Habitat for Humanity asks that small children not accompany their parents to the orientation.
RSVP with Jessica Ebert at 352-563-2744 or email familyservices@habitatcc.org.
Homosassa River Alliance to meet
The Homosassa River Alliance will hold this month’s meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Homosassa Civic Club, 5330 S. Mason Creek Road, Homosassa.
Guest speaker will be Gary Kuhl, nature photographer. Also, awards will be presented to four young students from Citrus County who will present their science fair projects to members and guests.
Their projects excelled in the area of environmental science. Join the Homosassa River Alliance in celebrating these future scientists.
Run will raise money for 50 Legs
The Crystal River Eagle Riders Aerie 4272 invites riders to take to the road Saturday, March 11, to help raise money for Steve Chamberland’s 50 Legs charity.
The organization provides amputees with the necessary care and prosthetics they could not otherwise afford, in order to help them lead happier, healthier, more productive lives.
The Riders will stage the 12th Annual Al Mortz and Inaugural Philip Teresi Run beginning with registration from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at Eagles Aerie 4272, 5340 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. Homosassa.
Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Stops will include: IRRU social club, first; American Legion Post 237, second; American Legion Post 155, third; American Legion Post 166, fourth; ending back at Crystal River Eagles Aerie 4272.
A donation of $15 is requested, which includes a 50/50 drawing at every stop, raffles, best poker hand prizes of $100 for first and $50 for second, $25 for the worst hand, and a meal and entertainment by the Phoenix Band at the end.
For more information, call Eagle Rider President Peter Fiorentino, 352-442-1733. Everyone is welcome to participate. Any monetary donations or items to raffle are appreciated.
Supervisor offering scholarship
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association will offer four $1,200 scholarships for 2023 to college students, according to Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird.
Applicants must be registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years. Applicants must be either a political science, public administration, business administration, or journalism/mass communication major and be at least a junior in college.
Students must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have at least a “C” average or above for the previous year.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 10. Applications are available online at votecitrus.gov or may be picked up from the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office, 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
Applications must be submitted to the election’s office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.
For more information, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
Child Health & Safety Fair on tap
The Citrus County Department of Health and the City of Inverness will present a Child Health & Safety Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at the Depot pavilion at Liberty Park, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Exhibits and activities will include raffles, nutrition education, cyber security, safe sleep, fire safety, vision screening, pool safety, bicycle helmet fittings and more.
Everyone is welcome. Free swag bags while supplies last.