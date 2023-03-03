Chili Cookoff today in Homosassa
VFW Post 8189 Riders Group is having its first annual Chili Cookoff at 4 p.m. March 4, located at 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
Bring your own special chili. Entry fee is $10. First place prize is $200, second place prize is $100 and third place prize is $50.
Any questions can be directed to Shelly at 727-902-5482. This is a fundraising event that helps support their core programs and allows them to make a difference for veterans and the community.
Volunteers wanted for Clean Air Ride
Volunteers wanted for the Key Training Center's Clean Air Ride on the Withlacoochee State Trail on Saturday, March 18.
The ride will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. beginning at the Inverness Trail Head, 270 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Volunteer shifts available are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up, contact Renee at 352-795-5547, Ext. 312, or email adminfoundation@keytrainingcenter.org.
Enjoy a day of riding without the worry of traffic on the longest paved trail in Florida and listed in National Geographic's Traveler Magazine as one of the top 20 trails in the United States.
The ride will happen rain or shine with no mass start. All entrants can enjoy a continental breakfast. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/FL/Inverness/CleanAirRide.
Supervisor of Elections at Citrus Springs Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Citrus Springs Library from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, located at 1826 W. Country Club Drive, Citrus Springs.
Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature, or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. If you have not already renewed your request this year, visit the website votecitrus.gov or call the office at 352-564-7120.
Meet the candidates in Pine Ridge
Residents of Pine Ridge are invited to meet the candidates for the upcoming Pine Ridge Board of Directors election.
Meet the candidates from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 5690 W. Pine Ridge Drive, Pine Ridge.
For resumes and more information, visit the website at www.pineridgeassn.com.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet for a webinar at 10 a.m. March 14 by Zoom and a meeting at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Paula Stuart-Warren will present "County and State Archives: What Have You Been Missing." Many records found in state archives are one-of-a-kind items, including original wills, civil and criminal case files, governors' pardons, legislative records, vital records and military records. The websites, research services, online databases, range of holdings and finding aids show big differences.
Guests are welcome to attend. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.