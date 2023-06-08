Penny Duteau Nursing Scholarship available now
The Penny Duteau Nursing Scholarship application period is open now for all Citrus County residents. Application must be received by June 18.
Qualifications for the scholarship: Must be a Citrus County resident, must have been accepted in a recognized school of nursing program (proof is required), and application must be completed and returned by June 18 via email to Jolynn@firfin.com or mail to: Penny Duteau Nursing Scholarship Fund, 109 S. Hunting Lodge Drive, Inverness, FL 34453.
For questions or to request an application, contact Jolynn Duteau at 813-340-1800 or email Jolynn@firfin.com.
Community Thrift Shop seeking volunteers
At the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, the arrival of spring, while welcome in most respects, means that several of their volunteers head to their northern homes until next October. Combined with the ordinary attrition that changing family circumstances has on the all-volunteer staff, the departure of their snowbirds leaves the shop short-staffed. It takes four or five people working each day to keep the merchandise flowing through the little store.
If you have an interest in making a difference in people’s lives and making new friends, become a volunteer. Sign up to work a weekly four-hour shift or simply to be a substitute worker on those days a regular volunteer is absent. There is a one-hour training class to start.
All the money the shop earns stays in the greater Dunnellon area. They donate several thousand dollars each month to worthy local causes. Stop by the shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days a week at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. and pick up an application to start a new adventure in your life.
Enter for chance to win UTV, support Key
To kick off the Key Training Center’s Run for the Money events, they offer a chance to win your choice between an Argo Frontier or Landmaster L4 4x4. With a donation of $20, you could be the lucky winner and transform how you explore the outdoors.
Purchase tickets at any Key Training Center Thrift Store, Labels, the Key Center Foundation Office, Inverness Key Campus located off County Road 581 or by texting “KEY4X4” to 41444 or calling 352-795-5541, Ext. 312. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Key Center’s Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
With the support of Love Power Equipment, the funds raised help provide scholarships to 40 individuals who receive little to no state government funding for services and are on the state’s waiting list for services.
The Key Center serves nearly 300 adults with year-round educational, vocational, recreational and residential services. For additional information, call 352-795-5541 ext. 313.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) Fishing Club will meet at 7 p.m. on June 12 at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The meeting will feature local fishing guide Captain Nick Warrington. He is an experienced captain who has been fishing Florida's Gulf Coast since he could walk.
Whether a novice or a pro, Warrington’s presentation will ensure that your fishing experience is an enjoyable one. His talk will cover his experience fishing the Nature Coast from his 31-foot Cape Horn craft, as well as boating and fishing techniques and his experiences on the beautiful offshore areas of the Gulf.
The club invites prospective members to join them. Membership forms and other information is available on the club Facebook page and their website at naturecoastangler.com.