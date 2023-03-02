Libraries participate in Digital Book Club
Book lovers in Citrus County can now join readers from more than 16,000 public libraries and colleges across the United States enjoying this year’s Together We Read: US digital book club selection.
Now thru March 15, Citrus Libraries patrons can read award-winning Mexican-American and indigenous author Jennifer Givhan’s book, “River Woman, River Demon” as an ebook and audiobook for free. Readers can access the digital book for free with no waitlists or holds by downloading the Libby app or visiting http://libbyapp.com/library/citrus.
The Together We Read: US digital book club connects readers through thousands of U.S. public libraries and colleges with the same ebook for two weeks. Readers in Library city/county need only a valid Library Name card to get started. This free program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines and creator of the award-winning Libby app.
To join the discussion, learn about past Together We Read titles and download Libby, visit togetherweread.com/us/. You can also stay up to date on all of the happenings at Citrus Libraries by following us @citruslibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Supervisor of Elections at Strawberry Festival
Visit the Supervisor of Elections booth at the Floral City Strawberry Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. The festival is located at 9530 S. Parkside Ave., Floral City.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature, or request a vote-by-mail ballot.
Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Library seeks donations for upcoming sale
The Friends of the Homosassa Library (FOHL) are seeking donations of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games for their upcoming sale.
They request that books, paperbacks and hardcovers be “gently used,” in good condition. They may be dropped off at the library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, the corner of Grandmarch and Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
Transport of large book donations can be arranged by calling the library at 352-628-5626 and leaving a contact phone number. Friends will arrange to pick them up.
The Friends are a nonprofit organization with only volunteers, no paid staff, and all of its funds benefit the library. Its primary source of income is its two book sales each year which bring in $5,000 to $7,000 each. Books are sold at 50 cents each for paperbacks and $2 to $3 for hardcovers.
The sale is from March 30 thru April 1. For more information, call Shirley Leonard at 781-264-5098 or email reportersr@hotmail.com.
Q&A with Dr. Vascimini to be held
In much the same way as Dr. Vascimini has been answering the questions of Citrus County residents for the last couple of decades in the Citrus County Chronicle, he is now offering a Q&A session at his office in Homosassa.
This session will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. March 23 at the office, 4805 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
This is an informal question-and-answer session to address dental questions. RSVP to Laura at 352-628-0012 or ll@masterpiecedentalstudio.com to reserve a spot. Light refreshments will be provided, and seating is limited.
Tribute Bikes to offer free funeral escorts
To honor our veterans, starting March 25, the Military Tribute Bikes will be offering free of charge funeral escorts for veterans.
They will go to local cemeteries or to the National Cemetery in Bushnell. This service is subject to availability and weather.
For information and bookings, go online to militarytributebikes.com and utilize the Contact Us section at the bottom of the page.