Abuse shelter seeks donations, craft items
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Special request from the kiddos: River rocks and acrylic paint for activities.
Food items: Breakfast sausage, lunch meat, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice, Gatorade Zero, Vitamin Water Zero).
Non-food items: Standard size pillows, make-up remover wipes, Pack-N-Plays, forks and spoons.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
Drop off donations at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casa fl.org.
Supervisor of Elections to be at CR City Hall
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Crystal River City Hall from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 123 NW. U.S. 19, Crystal River.
Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or call the office at 352-564-7120.
Female veterans’ GoFundMe fundraiser
Can you help a female veteran? Female Veterans Network (FVN) is using a GoFundMe fundraiser to help one of their own members with the expense of getting the exterior of her home repaired, repainted and all the windows reglazed.
Those who can help by sharing the GoFundMe on their Facebook page or other social media, or by texting or emailing it to their friends, it would be greatly appreciated by FVN. The more widely the page is shared, the more likely they will be able to raise the money needed to cover the costs of the needed repairs.
To find the GoFundMe page, visit gofund.me and search “Eileen MacKrell” and select the group picture of FVN.
Female Veterans Network of Citrus County has a new meeting place starting with the September meeting: Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto. FVN meets monthly at 1 p.m. from September to May. For questions, call Jo Monty at 952-239-1027, email vp@female vets.net, follow Female Veterans Network on Facebook or visit www.femalevets.net.
Oakwood Village HOA slates meeting Aug. 12
The Oakwood Village Homeowners Association will host a quarterly members meeting from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Anglers speaker Aug. 14 a top fishing pro
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) are honored to have Captain Leiza Fitzgerald as their speaker at their Aug. 14 meeting.
In 2020, she was named as one of the 30 most influential female anglers (top five in saltwater) by Wildlife Enthusiast magazine. She won Annual Top Angler for Redfish from the International Women’s Fishing Association in 2020 with a repeat in 2021 when she won IWFA Annual Top Angler for Redfish, Snook and Sheepshead. Fitzgerald has affectionately been deemed “Queen of Conservation” for her tireless efforts to help improve marine fisheries.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. The club invites prospective members to join them. Membership forms and other information are available on the club Facebook page and their website at www.naturecoast angler.com.