Vets week committee to meet Wednesday
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the conference room of the Citrus County Chronicle building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
All veteran service organizations are encouraged to send representatives to participate in the planning process. Community organizations, civic groups and individual veterans and residents interested in attending are welcome.
Any organization or person desiring additional information should contact Chairman John McGee at 352-346-2141.
Oak Village Women’s Club to host luncheon
The Oak Village Women’s Club opens September with its first lunch of the 2023-24 season on Monday, Sept. 11, at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa.
This is their first meeting since May. Welcome back all members. Wear red, white and blue in remembrance of 9/11.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. Lunch, served at noon, will be a buffet including: Salad options are pasta salad, potato salad and garden salad with dressing; bread options are hamburger buns and dinner rolls; Entrée options are hamburger, cheeseburger and chicken tenders; Dessert is apple cobbler. Iced tea, soft drinks, coffee and tea are complimentary.
Bring school supplies to be donated to the Citrus County Education Foundation. Don’t forget to bring a food donation.
This month’s program is a review of all the activities and volunteer choices. This is a chance for members to sign up for these while all together again.
Checks (no cash and no envelopes) for the September meeting must be received by Friday, Sept. 1. No exceptions.
The cost of the luncheon is $25 for members. Guests can come the first time for a cost of $25, and thereafter, the cost will be $27 unless they join.
Make checks out to “OVWC”. Checks should be dropped in one of the two Oak Village bulletin board boxes located at Oak Village Boulevard South (just past Daisy) or Oak Village Bath & Tennis Club at 1 Village Center Circle. Put the check in a small plastic bag before depositing it in the mailbox.
For more information, contact Nikki Smith at 352-765-2085 or visit the website www.ovwclub.com.
Women of Sugarmill Woods to convene
Join The Women of Sugarmill Woods on Monday, Sept. 25, for the first luncheon of their 2023-24 club year. Doors will open at 11 a.m. at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa. President’s welcome at 11:45 a.m. Lunch is served at noon. The theme is Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
The meal choices are ham and cheese quiche with sausage, chef potatoes and fruit garnish; or spinach mushroom quiche with sausage, chef potatoes and fruit garnish; vegan option is chef’s choice – hot meal. Assorted danish for dessert. There will be a starter salad and rolls and butter, and as always, coffee, tea or soft drinks are included. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased.
Cost is $25 for members and non-members. Reservations/checks are due by Friday, Sept. 15.
Deposit checks (in a small plastic bag to protect in case of rain) in the Women of Sugarmill Woods mailbox, slot no. 2, located on the left side of the Cypress Village POA office building at the entrance to Sugarmill Woods; or via U.S. Mail to Women of Sugarmill Woods, Box 2, 100 W. Cypress Blvd., Homosassa, FL 34446.
Don’t forget to bring school supplies for donation to Homosassa Elementary School to the luncheons. For more information or to arrange pickup of donations, contact Cindy Raddi, director of Community Services, at 201-323-2695 or jscmom@rocketmail.com.
Their Butter Braid fundraiser started July 24 and they will be for sale through Monday, Sept. 25. Pick up an order form at their meetings. It is $15.50 per loaf and they are delivered frozen. For more information, contact Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or jgk@krencis.org.
Planning for the annual Fall Fashion Show, Southern Charm, is in full swing for Oct. 21 at Citrus Hills Country Club. Tickets went on sale July 1 to the public and they’ve been selling fast. Contact Rita Robison at 317-796-3658 or my3cats2019@outlook.com for ticket availability.