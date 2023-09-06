Moose Lodge 2013 hosting dinner/dance
Moose Lodge 2013 is having a special dinner/dance on Sept. 15 at 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The dinner menu is one-fourth of a chicken, yellow rice, vegetable, salad, Italian bread/butter and dessert. The entertainment at the dance is Bill D. Williams.
Tickets are on sale now through Sept. 13 by 7 p.m. or when they have sold all the chicken. Price is $15 for the dinner/dance. Tickets are purchased at the Moose Lodge at the bar.
Anyone wishing to attend just the dance, the price is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. There will be time slots for reservations. They will have 32 dark meat and 32 light meat. Time slots will be 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and 6:15 to 7 p.m.
They will take 21-22 reservations per time period. Every dinner must have their tickets with them or they will not be seated.
With Bill D. Williams, this event will be a sellout, so make reservations now. Their last dinner/dance was a sellout and taught them that they needed time slots as everyone showed up at 5 p.m. and it was chaos.
Military Tribute Bike on display for 9/11
On Monday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of 9/11 and to honor our fallen and wounded heroes, the Army 9/11 Tribute Bike will be on display inside the showroom of Plaza CDJR, on East State Road 44 in Inverness.
All are welcome to come and see.
Art, craft & car show looking for artists
The St. Benedict Catholic Church will be holding their annual Art, Craft & Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the church, 422 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
Applications are now available for artists and crafters to share their talents with the community. This is a popular and well attended show.
For art/craft show applications, contact Sally Krasny at 352-503-4144 or skrasny@gmail.com. For car show entries, contact Janet Thomas at 352-212-2856, 352-212-7979 or email jets57@yahoo.com.
Post 4337 to host dinner, dance show
Eugene Quinn VFW Post 4337 will begin to “welcome home” some of their snowbirds with dinner and a show on Saturday, Sept. 16. Entertainment will be “Solid Gold” and a dinner of chicken cordon bleu will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. The show and dancing will be from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per couple and available at the post, 906 E. State Road 44, Inverness.
First Responders Appreciation to be held
The Inverness Elks in Hernando praise those who are the first to run to a disaster or critical emergency with aid. The Elks greatly appreciate trained professionals who respond immediately to extreme or chaotic incidents, rushing in to help.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, the Inverness Elks will hold a First Responders Appreciation Event at their lakefront lodge at 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando, beside the public boat ramp.
All first responders of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services in Citrus County are invited, as well as the public. There will be live entertainment, plenty of picnic foods and cold beverages and the lovely setting on Lake Hernando to enjoy.
Other forms of fun will help the lodge raise money to establish a First Responder Assistance Fund. There will be a dunk tank to challenge throwers, inside the lodge will be a silent auction for a variety of themed gift baskets, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, an excellent bottle or an average one can be won in the wine or bourbon pull with the purchase of chances, and other raffles will be offered. All monies raised in those efforts will go to the lodge’s First Responder Assistance Fund.
For information, call the lodge at 352-726-2027.