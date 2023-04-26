Libraries making transition to digital content app
Attention OverDrive app users: OverDrive is discontinuing the legacy OverDrive app for iOS, Android and Windows 8/10 on May 1 and will be transitioning users to the Libby app.
Libby is OverDrive’s newer app for browsing and enjoying digital content from Citrus Libraries.
If you haven’t already, it’s time to give Libby a try. All your loans, holds and wish list items will be waiting for you in Libby when you add your library card.
Libby also comes with new features we know you’ll love, like: tags to categorize books however you’d like (you can even sync your OverDrive wish list into a tag); a central bookshelf for all loans and holds; customizable notifications for ready holds; new magazine issues and more; compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sonos speakers; extra learning and entertainment resources like LawDepot; and easy access to OverDrive support staff.
Learn more about the transition by visiting overdrive.com/apps/libby/switchtolibby. If you are currently using the Libby app, the digital collection will continue to be available at https://libbyapp.com/library/citrus on desktop and mobile devices.
Citrus County Retired Educators offers scholarship
We all know that more teachers are needed everywhere. If you are currently working in any capacity in a school system, you may be eligible for the Citrus County Retired Educators Association (CCREA) scholarship.
Are you working in the field of education? Do you want to take more classes for certification as a teacher? Do you want to expand your studies as a teacher? You may qualify for a $500 scholarship being offered by CCREA.
Application is due by May 1. To obtain an application, call Nancy Reynolds at 352-212-2572.
Christian Women’s Connection to meet
The Christian Women’s Connection will hold their May meeting at 10 a.m. on May 9 at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa.
Brunch will be served for $15. Speaker will be Beverly Williams speaking about pivotal moments that taught life lessons. The meeting will also feature the Lady Journey Seekers, all about travel.
RSVP no later than May 2. Call Chris at 727-247-6618.
Drive-through chicken dinner to be held
Crystal River Woman’s Club is hosting a drive-through chicken dinner with pick-up time from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River.
Cost is $20. Contact Lorry to make reservations at 630-269-1096. Reservations are needed by May 5.
Checks should be mailed to CRWC, P.O. Box 1672, Crystal Lake, FL 34423-1672. Money will go to support local community organizations. The chicken is prepared by William Bunch of Oysters.
Free ABC of Dementia workshop May 5
The Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa.
The program will also include “Care Grieving,” a presentation by Friends Program Manager Jonathan Beard.
While the workshop speaks primarily to care partners, participants are encouraged to bring their loved ones who may have a dementia diagnosis.
The workshop is free, but reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or 352-249-1470.