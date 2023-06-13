Homosassa River Republican Club to meet
Join the Homosassa River Republican Club for their meeting on June 15 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa. The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Non-members are welcome. A full menu is available for dining on your own. The speaker this month will be Diane Finegan, Board of County Commissioners, District 2. A short business meeting will be held.
Upcoming meetings will be at 11:30 a.m. the third Thursday of each month at Marguerita Grill. Next meeting is Sept. 21.
Call Don Farley at 716-353-6621 for any questions.
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Central Ridge Library from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, located at 425 Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
The City of Inverness Parks & Recreation welcomes all local teens for a Teen’s Night Out from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the Depot Pavilion.
All sixth through 10th grade teens will get a wristband upon entry that will include free food, music, games and activities.
Bring a friend and enjoy a night out in Inverness. For more information, call 352-726-3913.
The Penny Duteau Nursing Scholarship application period is open now for all Citrus County residents. Application must be received by June 18.
Qualifications for the scholarship: Must be a Citrus County resident, must have been accepted in a recognized school of nursing program (proof is required), and application must be completed and returned by June 18 via email to Jolynn@firfin.com or mail to: Penny Duteau Nursing Scholarship Fund, 109 S. Hunting Lodge Drive, Inverness, FL 34453.
For questions or to request an application, contact Jolynn Duteau at 813-340-1800 or email Jolynn@firfin.com.
Citrus County Parks & Recreation will be conducting maintenance at Bluebird Springs Park on Thursday, June 22, located at 8750 W. Bluebird Springs Lane, Homosassa.
There will be no access to the pavilion, restrooms, playground or dog park until the park is reopened on Friday, June 23. For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 352-527-7540.