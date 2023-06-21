Save money, take Smart Driver Course
Instructor Phillip Mulrain will offer the AARP Smart Driver Course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Homosassa Library.
The state mandates a three-year insurance discount for those who complete the course.
To register, call 352-628-7633. Courses for Citrus County can be found on the AARP website at aarp.org; follow prompts for Smart Driver Course.
Libraries to host Career Source Mobile Unit
Looking to learn how to ace your next interview? Need a little help revamping your resume? Just need to get your foot in the door? Career Source is here to help.
Career Source is an organization that offers career counseling, job assessments and other specialty services for both job seekers and businesses alike. Their mobile unit, which features computer stations and office equipment, will be visiting three library branches throughout the month of June.
The Career Source Mobile Career Center will be at the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River on Thursday, June 22, the Lakes Region branch in Inverness on Friday, June 23, and the Homosassa branch on Friday, June 30, and will be at each branch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Library programs are free and available to everyone.
Nature Coast Orchid Society to meet
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host Ecuagenera at noon on June 24, located in the Fellowship Hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. Doors open at 11 a.m.
This grower is known for rare and unusual orchids from Ecuador. There will be an orchid sale, a plant display and an on-site raffle.
For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Learn about canning at an open house
Looking for a venue to process fruits and vegetables using the water bath canning method? Then sign up for the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Canning Open House at the Citrus County Canning Center at 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Guests will need to bring their own canning jars, produce and approved recipe ingredients. Extension staff will be onsite to answer questions and make sure all equipment is ready for use. The cost for the two-hour space is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as space is limited.
The next Open House Canning dates are:
- Wednesday, June 28: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8: 9 to 11 a.m. or noon to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 26: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Library talk to feature Gettysburg
For three sweltering days in July 1863, the nation witnessed two massive armies clash in a cataclysmic battle in the fields that encircled a small town in Pennsylvania called Gettysburg. The Battle of Gettysburg was massive in terms of men engaged and casualties – more than 58,000 men were killed, wounded or missing after the fighting concluded on July 3, 1863.
To this day, historians debate the true impact of the battle on the war as opposed to the romanticism and legacy of the battle. Nonetheless, the Battle of Gettysburg was a major event in the American Civil War, and its impact has enthralled subsequent generations.
Partake in a presentation of the Battle of Gettysburg at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the Homosassa Public Library and see authentic uniforms, gear and equipment of the time period.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.