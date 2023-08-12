FWC invites input on owl guidelines
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to upcoming webinars where staff will present draft revisions to the Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for Florida Burrowing Owls.
FWC staff will present draft revisions to the guidelines during the scheduled webinars, with each of the online workshops providing the public with the opportunity to give feedback and offer suggestion.
People interested in participating can join any of the public webinars: from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.
All webinars will feature the same presentation by staff. Information on joining the webinars is available at MyFWC.com/wildlifehabitats then clicking on “Wildlife” and then “Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines.” Participation in the webinars requires access to the internet.
A copy of the webinar agenda can be obtained by emailing Imperiled@MyFWC.com. In addition to the opportunity to provide feedback at the webinars, public comment can be submitted at: Research.net/r/BurrowingOwls_Feedback. A copy of the presentation will be posted online following the webinars.
Club to hold collection drive
Citrus Hills Women's Club (CHWC) is doing another Community Food Drive from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, in their parking lot.
They will be collecting for three local charities. Drive through and drop off your donations. CHWC will be happy to assist.
- Family Resource Center needs: Non-perishable food items such as canned meats/tuna, mac and cheese, any type of pasta/sauce, peanut butter, canned fruits/vegetables, cereal, canned soups, toilet paper, paper towels, clean and in good shape children's, women's and men's clothing, linens and bedding.
- CASA needs: Baking/cooking spices, juices for kids, ethnic large bottles of shampoo/conditioner, body wash/lotion, toothpaste/brushes, feminine products, foil/saran wrap, dish soap, Ziploc bags gallon and sandwich sizes, baby wipes/diapers - all sizes and pull ups, diaper rash cream, bleach and HE Laundry detergent.
- Pet Meals (a supplement to Meals on Wheels) needs: Unopened dry or canned dog/cat food (any brand/any size), cat litter and dog/cat treats.
CHWC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For questions, email Judy at jbstone716@gmail.com.
Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Auction
Orchids of all kinds will be on the block at the Nature Coast Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Auction on Saturday, Aug. 19. Preview will open at 11 a.m. and auction will begin at noon.
Bidding will be conducted by an AOS auctioneer. Open to the public with no entry fee. Cash/credit cards accepted for purchases. It will be located in the fellowship hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Save Our Waters Week photo contest
In support of Citrus County’s 28th Annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) and the Citrus County Chronicle are sponsoring a photo contest depicting scenes of Citrus County’s waters and/or habitats.
Photos must have been taken within the past year and be submitted online at tinyurl.com/saveourwaters2023 no later than Friday, Aug. 25. Submitted photos cannot depict any particular business and become the property of Citrus Publishing, Inc.
Participants could win cash prizes of $150, $75 and $50, as well as complimentary tickets to area attractions. Winning photos (first, second, third and honorable mention) will be featured in the Citrus County Chronicle’s Sunday Commentary section. The first place photo will also be featured on next year’s SOWW T-shirt and brochure.