14th annual Electric Fly and Swap Meet
The Tri-County Radio Control Club will be hosting its 14th annual Electric Fly and Swap Meet 2023 beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Rainbow R/C Park in Dunnellon. Take State Road 484 to San Jose Boulevard, then follow the signs.
Come early, bring a lawn chair, a camera and an appetite. The Rainbow Cafe will be open.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. Pilot meeting at 8:30 a.m. There is a $5 landing fee. The swap meet will be in the parking area with a fee of $5.
Electric airplanes only. Ducted fan jets and helicopters, large and small, are welcome. This is an AMA sanctioned event No. 14145.
For more information, contact Mike Mais at 352-497-3599 or email siammike9@gmail.com. For the swap meet, contact Ken Bonneau at 262-305-7035 or email ken.bonneau7035@gmail.com.
History Hour focus on D-Day
Operation Overlord was the largest amphibious operation in military history. Often termed the “Great Crusade,” the Normandy Invasion was the long-anticipated Allied invasion of Hitler’s Fortress Europe.
More than 160,000 Allied troops, 6,939 ships and landing vessels and 2,395 aircraft participated in the Normandy Invasion, which included airborne assault, amphibious assault and an elaborate deceptive operation that successfully hoodwinked the defending Germans. Even Hitler forewarned that a successful invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe would commence the decisive campaign of the war in that theater.
Partake in a commemorative presentation of the Normandy Invasion on the anniversary of the landings at the Homosassa Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram. You can also view our online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Tag Sale at Beth Sholom
Congregation Beth Sholom will hold a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2, in Kellner Auditorium, 92 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills (behind synagogue building). Various items will be for sale.
They are also looking for vendors to sell their goods. Spaces are available for $15 per table and must be reserved in advance.
For more information or to reserve a space, contact Irene at 352-586-2031 or Barbara at 352-513-5169.
Auxiliary holding yard/bake sale
VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary is having its annual yard/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, located at 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Come find some "unique" treasures and lots of "goodies." They have something for everyone. All proceeds go to help local veterans.
Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser coming up
The Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club is proud to announce its Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, located at the Moose Lodge, 221 S. Haid Terrace, Lecanto.
Tickets are $20 each and include 12 games, brunch, raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and game prizes. All proceeds will benefit organizations within Citrus County that align with the Pilot International mission of training youth for a life of service, educating the public about brain health and safety and helping those who care for others.
What could be better than playing some bingo and helping the community at the same time? So bring a friend and enjoy the food and fun. For tickets and more information, call Gidget at 352-476-6337 or email ondago39@aol.com.