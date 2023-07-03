Take chance on UTV, support Key
To kick off the Key Training Center’s Run for the Money events, they offer a chance to win your choice between an Argo Frontier or Landmaster L4 4x4. With a donation of $20, you could be the lucky winner and transform how you explore the outdoors.
Purchase tickets at any Key Training Center Thrift Store, Labels, the Key Center Foundation Office, Inverness Key Campus located off County Road 581 or by texting “KEY4X4” to 41444 or calling 352-795-5541 ext. 312. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Key Center’s Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
With the support of Love Power Equipment, the funds raised help provide scholarships to 40 individuals who receive little to no state government funding for services and are on the state’s waiting list for services.
The Key Center serves nearly 300 adults with year-round educational, vocational, recreational and residential services. For additional information, call 352-795-5541, Ext. 313.
Westside Pickleball adds hours
To accommodate those who want to learn/play pickleball, the Westside Club is adding evening hours. They are Tuesday and Thursday with a start time of 5:30 p.m. Play continues on Wednesday and Friday mornings starting at 8:30 a.m.
The Westside Pickleball Club’s home court is Bicentennial Park, 8146 W. Bicentennial Park Drive, Crystal River.
Paddles are available for newbies who want to try Pickleball for the first time, and there is no cost involved other than personal equipment. For more information, email blewis2516@tampabay.rr.com.
DOH-Citrus to offer no cost immunizations
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment only, July 10 to Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
Library to host History Hour on Gettysburg
For three sweltering days in July 1863, the nation witnessed two massive armies clash in a cataclysmic battle in the fields that encircled a small town in Pennsylvania called Gettysburg. The Battle of Gettysburg was massive in terms of men engaged and casualties – more than 58,000 men were killed, wounded or missing after the fighting concluded on July 3, 1863.
To this day, historians debate the true impact of the battle on the war as opposed to the romanticism and legacy of the battle. Nonetheless, the Battle of Gettysburg was a major event in the American Civil War, and its impact has enthralled subsequent generations.
Partake in a presentation of the Battle of Gettysburg at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the Homosassa Public Library and see authentic uniforms, gear and equipment of the time period.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
CCVC sets summer hours for Food Pantry
The Citrus County Veterans Coalition announces its summer hours for the months of July and August. The Food Pantry will remain open every Tuesday (except the Fourth of July) through the summer. However, it will close the first and third Thursdays of both July and August.
Thursday servings will resume Sept. 7.
The pantry is at 1081 N. Paul Drive in Inverness. For information, call 352-400-8952.