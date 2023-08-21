Breast Cancer support group to resume
The Women’s Breast Cancer Support Group will resume their monthly meetings with their next meeting starting at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lecanto in the lobby area in front of the fireplace. A light lunch will be served.
Speaker for this meeting will be Cindi Fein, executive director of NAMI Citrus, The National Alliance on Mental Illness. Fein will explain about NAMI and reconfirm with the group how one’s physical and mental health are tied closely together with what those in the club are facing with cancer and other illnesses, or their loved ones.
To reserve a spot at this meeting, call Judy Bonard, facilitator, at 352-220-3693 by Sept. 1.
All women diagnosed with breast cancer or going through treatment are welcome to attend the monthly meetings; those who are survivors of breast cancer are most welcome. Meetings are the second Friday of each month at 11:45 a.m., except for June, July and August.
Democratic Women’s Club to convene
Democratic Women’s Club of Citrus County’s next monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Note the change of location for the month of September only.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for their monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be Brenda Wells, Florida Springs Council communications director. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To RSVP, visit: citrus womendems.org/upcoming -events.
Trailblazers Girl Scouts upcoming events
Trailblazers Girl Scouts is holding a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Culver’s in Inverness, 1781 W. Main St.
Trailblazers Daisy recruitment for kindergarten and first grade will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Trailblazers Girl Scout recruitment will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Beverly Hills Community Park, 997 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Join Extension for ‘A Matter of Balance’
“A Matter of Balance” program, hosted by the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County, is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
This class is held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting Sept. 11 until Oct. 4. Classes are held twice a week for four weeks for two hours each at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
Pre-registration is required and is first come first serve, so call early. To register online: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
Financial assistance is available for qualified participants provided by Wellcare. For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Supervisor of Elections at Central Ridge Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will be holding an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
Those interested in having the elections office staff at an organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests expired on Dec. 31, 2022. Those who have not already requested a vote-by-mail ballot this year for the 2024 elections and would like to, visit the website votecitrus.gov to request online or call the office 352-564-7120.