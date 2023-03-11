Woman’s Club to do Lunch Bunch
The Woman’s Club of Beverly Hills is holding a Lunch Bunch at noon Thursday, March 16, at the Loft, 10131 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River.
Come join and meet the members of the club. For more information, call Nanci at 203-915-7407.
Club offers special needs scholarships
With a long history of supporting young women as they embark on their educational journey beyond high school, the club leadership of the Inverness Woman’s Club has decided to offer a $1,000 scholarship to a female student with special needs who will be graduating from Citrus High School this spring.
The club’s scholarship committee has worked closely with the high school guidance office to discuss this new mission and has prepared the Scholarship Application for that “special student.”
Special needs may include a physical disability, a cognitive or learning disability or developmental special needs such as autism. With this focus, this scholarship will provide an avenue for a student who in the past may not have applied for a scholarship.
The application deadline is March 17 and applications are available at the guidance office or online at https://www.citruscollegecoalition.org/local-scholarships.
13th Annual All Mopar Car Show and Swap
The 13th Annual All Mopar Car Show and Swap meet will be held on Saturday, March 18, at Wallace Brooks Park, 328 E. Dampier St., Inverness, on Lake Henderson.
Join for good music, food, door prizes and great cars. Pre-registration is $15 and registration at the show will be $20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Display-only cars (not judged) will be $10.
The show will be hosted by the Citrus MOPARS car club and Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep. Lots of awards based on a judging process will be presented around 2 p.m. Bring a fire extinguisher for an extra score.
For more information, call Ken McNally at 352-249-7225 or Mike Bonadonna at 352-341-1019.
Volunteers wanted for Key ride
Volunteers wanted for the Key Training Center's Clean Air Ride on the Withlacoochee State Trail on Saturday, March 18.
The ride will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. beginning at the Inverness Trail Head, 270 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Volunteer shifts available are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up, contact Renee at 352-795-5547, Ext. 312, or email adminfoundation@keytrainingcenter.org.
The ride will happen rain or shine with no mass start. All entrants can enjoy a continental breakfast. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/FL/Inverness/CleanAirRide.
Learn about bees at garden club
The Homosassa River Garden Club welcomes the public to its monthly meetings at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.
On Monday, March 20, the club will have a free program, “Bees,” with speaker Peter Perge beginning at 10 a.m. with social time (coffee and treats) beginning at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the website at https://homosassarivergardenclub.wordpress.com or call Ms. Lorry at 630-269-1096. We have also added our new Facebook Group page. Look for us at Homosassa River Garden Club.