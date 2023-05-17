Celebrate National Trails Day
Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, with a “Summer Stroll on the Eco-Walk Trail!” This 2.2 mile loop trail at the Crystal River Preserve State Park goes through several different habitats, giving hikers many opportunities to see a variety of animals and plants while getting exercise with friends and family.
The gate to the trailhead opens at 8 a.m., and you can begin your self-guided walk any time you wish, at your own pace. This is the perfect hike for early birds as well as late risers, and for adults as well as families with young children. There are many benches along the way, built by Eagle Scout Kyle Frank in 2010. Knowledgeable State Park volunteers will be on the trail until noon to answer any questions you might have. After these volunteers leave, the trail will remain open until sunset, as it does 365 days a year.
The Eco-Walk Trail is located at the intersection of North Tallahassee Road and Curtis Tool Road. From Crystal River, drive north on U.S. 19 for about four miles. Turn left (west) on Curtis Tool Road, just before the light at the hospital. The trailhead entrance will be visible from the stop sign at Tallahassee Road.
This is a free event that will be held rain or shine. The trail is a dirt path; if it rains before June 3, there may be wet or muddy spots. Also remember that there are no restrooms at this location. For more information, call the Crystal River State Parks at 352-228-6028.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses to meet
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses’ monthly meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, at Mimi’s Café, 4414 SW. College Road, Ocala. Lunch will be off the menu. Come join fellow retired nurses as they plan their programs for the coming year. Bring plenty of ideas.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352=860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.
Free classes on grilling food safely
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is providing free programs on Grilling Food Safely. Summertime means grilling and cookouts, but as the summer temps rise, so do the chances of food-borne illness. Learn the preventive steps to take to keep your summer cookout safe.
The classes will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills, and at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at the Floral City Library, 8360 E. Orange Ave., Floral City. Pre-register online at: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information and to register, call the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office in Lecanto at 352-527-5700.
Entomologist to speak at club meeting
Entomologist Tarolyn Frisbie, Public Education Specialist, will speak at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
Topics will include the mosquito life cycle, diseases they carry, mosquito prevention around your home and the role of the Citrus County mosquito control program. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for many free wildlife handouts and information and light refreshments.
There will be a door prize and a 50/50 drawing held to benefit the NCUU. Wildlife Club meetings are always free and all are welcome. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
This Wildlife Club meeting will be the last for this season and will resume meetings in September 2023. Many thanks to all that have attended.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384 or blr768@tampabay.rr.com.