Drive-thru food drive to benefit SOS Food Pantry on Tuesday
Shepherd of the Hills Daughters of the King (DOK) Esther Chapter, in its third year of their monthly food donation drive-thru to benefit SOS Food Pantry, is reaching out to the community to help them help this organization that feeds hungry people.
The drive-thru food donation collection is the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2540 West Norvell Bryant Highway (County Road 486), Lecanto.
Donation drop-off is at the portico entrance at the church.
The food collected on Tuesday will be taken to SOS in time for their distribution on Thursday.
Also, coolers will be on hand to store refrigerated or even frozen items.
SOS Food Pantry depends on the continued generous support from the community.
Learn real history of pirates this Monday
Ahoy, matey! The Coastal Region Library invites everyone to come learn about pirates – that is, of course, unless you’d rather walk the plank!
Pirates are more than just buried treasure, peg-legs and eye patches. During the 1700s, pirates roamed the Atlantic and declared themselves “villains of all nations,” upending trade and dodging the law at all turns.
Join at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, for a History Hour presentation as guests explore the lives of these swashbuckling sea-farers. Learn what it was like day-to-day aboard a pirate ship and see why so many people took up a life under the Jolly Roger. Jack Sparrow and Long John Silver have nothing on the real pirates of the Caribbean.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region Branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
NSDAR to install Patriot Marker
The Fort Cooper Chapter, NSDAR cordially invites the public to attend the installation and dedication ceremony of the DAR America 250! Patriots Marker at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Inverness City Hall, 212 W. Main St.
This Patriot Marker is to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The DAR America 250! Patriot Marker project was established to raise public awareness of the men and women who achieved American independence.
Lunch will be served following the ceremony in the council chambers. Guests should RSVP by contacting Fawn McGee, Regent, at 352-346-2158 or bobby mcgee_103@msn.com.
Retired Nurses September meeting
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses 2023-24 season begins with their meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 Country Club Drive, Inverness.
The cost for lunch is $18, cash or check. RJ Fontana from Citrus County Resource Center will speak about their programs and medical clinic.
For more information, call Judy Herron before Sept. 20 at 352-860-0232 or email at jlherron2@aol.com.
Woman’s Club announces meeting
Summer is coming to an end, but new things are beginning all around us. The Woman’s Club of Beverly Hills is pleased to announce that they have moved to a new location, new date and time, starting on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Everyone is invited to join and see what they’re all about. Many exciting things are happening this year and they hope everyone will be a part of their nonprofit, community service organization.
The new location is the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto. Meetings are held at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, with guest speakers and light refreshments. Their Lunch Bunch continues each month with different dates, times and locations. They partner with many charities throughout the club’s year, September through May, and enjoy being a part of a growing community.
For more information, call 203-915-7407.
Seeking local artists for festival
The next Festivus for the Rest of Us art fest on Saturday, Oct. 14, is currently accepting local artists. If interested, contact Crystal no later than Sept. 22 at 352-212-4011.