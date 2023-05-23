Park & Rec seeking exhibitors ahead of outdoors expo

Citrus County Parks and Recreation would like to invite businesses and organizations to their first annual Parks and Recreation Outdoors Expo, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.

