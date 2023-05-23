Park & Rec seeking exhibitors ahead of outdoors expo
Citrus County Parks and Recreation would like to invite businesses and organizations to their first annual Parks and Recreation Outdoors Expo, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
The goal of this event is to encourage residents, whether they are seasoned, new, or year-long residents, to explore and discover outdoor recreational activities.
Being an exhibitor at this event is free, as the main goal is to provide information to the public. If interested in this event as an exhibitor, email Recreation Program Specialist Alice Mary Herden at alice.herden@citrusbocc.com to receive an exhibitor application form.
For any questions, call 352-527-7540
Military Tribute Bikes on display for Memorial Day
To honor our heroes on Memorial Day weekend, from May 25 to 30, the Air Force Tribute Bike “The Chief,” will be on display at Plaza Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram of Inverness on State Road 44 in Inverness.
The Navy Tribute/Ranger Tribute Bike “Top Gun,” will be on display at Crystal Harley-Davidson on U.S. 19 in Homosassa. For more information, go to militarytributebikes.com.
First Market at the Mill to be held
Market at the Mill will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at 7305 Colorado St., Brooksville.
See some of your favorite local artisans and artists with booths at the first Market at the Mill. Art will include handcrafted jewelry, resin tabletops, clocks, furniture, charcuterie and cutting boards. Fabulous live edge wood will be available for purchase. Join in the fun in a beautiful country setting at the Mill.
Celebrate 40 years with Friends
The community is invited to attend the 40-year anniversary celebration of Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Wings Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information call 352-249-1470, visit friendsofcitrus.org or “Friends of Citrus” on Facebook and YouTube.
Post 225 hosting Memorial Day program
The American Legion Herbert Surber Post 225 of Floral City is having its 48th Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. on May 29 at the Hills of Rest Cemetery on U.S. Highway 41 just north of the traffic light.
The program will have skits and pomp by SAR, Citrus High Air Force JROTC, Lecanto High musicians and more. David Halbstein, congressional aide to Rep. Gus Bilirakis, will be the honored speaker.
Bring chairs and come early to get the shade. Water will be available. For more information, contact Fred Daniels, Post Commander, 352-422-2449.
Citrus Springs Library tells hours
Citrus Springs Library is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The library is closed Saturday.