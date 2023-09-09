Nature Coast Anglers to meet Sept. 11
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) Fishing Club’s Sept. 11 meeting will feature local fishing guide Captain Billy Farrar. His talk will include boating and fishing techniques and his experiences on the beautiful inshore areas of the Gulf.
Whether new to fishing or an experienced fisherman, Captain Billy wants to help everyone catch more fish and share with the pure beauty of the Nature Coast.
Interested in becoming a member of the Nature Coast Anglers? Contact them at NCAboard2023@gmail.com or find more club information on the website naturecoastangler.com or the Nature Coast Anglers Facebook page.
Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) September meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Abuse shelter seeks donations, volunteers
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Dry pasta (all types), seasonings for cooking, minced garlic, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice, Gatorade Zero, Vitamin Water Zero).
Non-food items: Feminine wash, ‘C’ batteries, dryer sheets, dry spray/deodorant, facial cleanser, facial moisturizer, make-up remover wipes and razors.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, contact April Renfro at 352-344-8111 or email april@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Check out a farm swap in Dunnellon
Dunnellon Sparr Building and Farm Supply holds a farm swap twice a month from 8 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays, located at 2915 W. Dunnellon Road.
Buy, sell or trade poultry, livestock, anything and everything farm related.
They are also looking for a food vendor, so if you or somebody you know has a food truck, trailer or food cart and would like to sell at the swaps, contact them at 352-462-6670.
Water and restrooms conveniently located, as well as drinks and snacks. They suggest sellers bring either a canopy or umbrella as there is limited shade.
This is a fairly new farm swap; it was previously the Dunnellon Tractor Supply Co. farm swap.
Master Gardener seminars for September
The UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener September library seminar topic is “What to plant instead of northern favorites.” They may not be exactly like what grows up north, but they often provide better dimensions to our yards.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: Sept. 13 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, Sept. 14 at Citrus Springs, Sept. 20 at Floral City, Sept. 25 at Coastal in Crystal River, Sept. 27 at Inverness and Sept. 28 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on Sept. 18 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details at 352-527-5700 or citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the in-person presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer all gardening questions either by visiting the Extension office between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto, emailing IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.