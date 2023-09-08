MOPH Chapter 776 set to meet Sept. 19

Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will conduct its bimonthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway (County Road 491), Lecanto, located approximately a half-mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of County Road 491.

