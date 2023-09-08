MOPH Chapter 776 set to meet Sept. 19
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will conduct its bimonthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway (County Road 491), Lecanto, located approximately a half-mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of County Road 491.
All combat wounded veterans, as well as parents, lineal descendants, spouses and siblings of living or deceased Purple Heart recipients are cordially invited to attend the meeting and to become a Chapter 776 member.
To learn more about Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH or to become a member, visit the Chapter 776 website at www.citrus purpleheart.org, Chapter 776 Facebook page or call 352-382-3847.
Veterans Appreciation Week Committee to meet
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the conference room of the Citrus County Chronicle building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
All veteran service organizations are encouraged to send representatives to participate in the planning process. Community organizations, civic groups and individual veterans and residents interested in attending are welcome.
Any organization or person desiring additional information should contact Chairman John McGee at 352-346-2141.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses September meeting set for the 25th
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses 2023-24 season begins with their meeting at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 Country Club Drive, Inverness.
The cost for lunch is $18, cash or check. RJ Fontana from Citrus County Resource Center will speak about their programs and medical clinic.
For more information, call Judy Herron before Sept. 20 at 352-860-0232 or email at jlherron2@aol.com.
American Legion Post 166 to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
The Arnold Vern Allen American Legion Post 166 will have a Remembrance Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11. A continental breakfast will be available at 9:30 a.m.
The Bloodmobile will also be on site starting at 9 a.m. and until 3 p.m. Donate in honor of one of the many heroes of that day in 2001.
The public is invited to attend. The Post is located at 4520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, in the Homosassa Square Plaza.
For more information, call 352-765-3949.
Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet Sept. 12
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker will be Jean Sanner and she will be discussing using focused research questions and organizational skills on the Shared Matches Tools in order to confirm and expand paper research trees. They will use charts and third party tools to build proofs of relationships.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr. com.
Moose Lodge 2013 hosting dinner/dance fundraiser
Moose Lodge 2013 is having a special dinner/dance on Sept. 15 at 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The dinner menu is one-fourth of chicken, yellow rice, vegetable, salad, Italian bread/butter and dessert. The entertainment at the dance is Bill D. Williams.
Tickets are on sale now through Sept. 13 by 7 p.m. or when they have sold all the chicken. Price is $15 for the dinner/dance. Tickets are purchased at the Moose Lodge at the bar.
Anyone wishing to attend just the dance, the price is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. There will be time slots for reservations. They will have 32 dark meat and 32 light meat. Time slots will be 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and 6:15 to 7 p.m.
They will take 21-22 reservations per time period. Every dinner must have their tickets with them or they will not be seated.