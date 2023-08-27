First Responders Appreciation planned
The Inverness Elks in Hernando praise those who are the first to run to a disaster or critical emergency with aid. The Elks greatly appreciate trained professionals who respond immediately to extreme or chaotic incidents, rushing in to help.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, the Inverness Elks will hold a First Responders Appreciation Event at their lakefront lodge located at 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando, beside the public boat ramp.
All first responders of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services in Citrus County are invited, as well as the public. There will be live entertainment, plenty of picnic foods and cold beverages and the lovely setting on Lake Hernando to enjoy.
Other forms of fun will help the lodge raise money to establish a First Responder Assistance Fund. There will be a dunk tank to challenge throwers, inside the lodge will be a silent auction for a variety of themed gift baskets, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, an excellent bottle or an average one can be won in the wine or bourbon pull with the purchase of chances, and other raffles will be offered. All monies raised in those efforts will go to the lodge’s First Responder Assistance Fund.
For more information, call the lodge at 352-726-2027.
Nature Coast Orchid Society to meet
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host Norman Fang of orchids.com on Sept. 16. They are known for supplying orchids to all levels of the orchid market.
Members’ plant display and on-site raffle. Visitors are welcome for a free visit.
Doors open at 11 a.m., meeting starts at noon. Located in the Fellowship Hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. For more information, call 352-895-4035.
28th Save Our Waters Week coming up
Citrus County’s 28th Annual Save Our Waters Week (SOWW), sponsored by Keep Citrus County Beautiful, will be Sept. 16-23 with the theme, “Conserving Water = Common Sense.” The week, which promotes public appreciation and awareness to save our irreplaceable waters, features 10 activities open to the public.
The week includes free river tours and kicks off with the 34th Annual Lakes, Rivers and Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16 and concludes Sept. 23 with a presentation on “Waterflow from the Green Swamp to the Gulf.”
The week also features a guest speaker program (call Lace at 352-201-0149 to schedule), guest commentaries in the Citrus County Chronicle and a photo contest with cash prizes: $150 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. Submit entries online at tinyurl.com/saveourwaters2023.
Parks & Rec seeks exhibitors for expo
Citrus County Parks and Recreation would like to invite businesses and organizations to their first annual Parks and Recreation Outdoors Expo, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
The goal of this event is to encourage residents, whether they are seasoned, new, or year-long residents, to explore and discover outdoor recreational activities.
Being an exhibitor at this event is free, as the main goal is to provide information to the public. If interested in this event as an exhibitor, email Recreation Program Specialist Alice Mary Herden at alice.herden@citrusbocc.com to receive an exhibitor application form.
For any questions, call 352-527-7540.
Join Butter Braid Pastry fundraiser
The Women of Sugarmill Woods’ annual Butter Braid Pastry fundraiser is here.
Cost is $15.50 per pastry. Choices include apple, Bavarian crème with chocolate icing, blueberry and cream cheese, cherry, cinnamon, cream cheese, four cheese and herb, raspberry, strawberry and cream cheese.
Each loaf comes frozen. Loaves will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St.
Orders and checks made out to Women of Sugarmill Woods may be dropped in the Women of Sugarmill Woods Mailbox No. 5, located on the left side of the Cypress Village POA Building, at the entrance to Sugarmill Woods. Enclose checks and orders in a small plastic bag to protect paperwork. You may mail your check and order to Women of Sugarmill Woods, Box 5, 100 W. Cypress Blvd., Homosassa. Make sure your phone number is included.
The last day to order is Monday, Sept. 25. For any questions, contact Judy Krencis at 815-347-1742 or jgk@krencis.org.