House District 23 meeting
The Convention of States will be meeting in Inverness for the House District 23 district meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on March 20 in the community room of the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
BOCC to hold annual Leadership Summit
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will conduct their Leadership Summit beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
This annual event is meant to enhance coordination between elected bodies in Citrus County.
BOCC Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach has invited elected officials and staff representatives from the Citrus County School Board, City of Inverness, City of Crystal River and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to discuss, plan and prioritize mutual programs, projects and issues facing Citrus County while looking to the future.
Citizens are invited to attend, though there will be no “open to the public” speaking opportunities during this event. The public is welcome to speak during the following scheduled BOCC meeting, which will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
For more information, contact Public Information Officer Veronica Kampschroer at 352-527-5484.
County needs local band to perform at picnic
Citrus County Support Services is in search of a local band willing to donate their time to perform for senior citizens at the Annual Spring Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Thursday, April 6.
Performance time will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
This is a great opportunity for exposure for your band, as well as an opportunity to provide musical entertainment for our county’s seniors.
If interested in performing at this community event, call 352-527-5980.
BOCC seeks applications for Value Adjustment Board
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking applications for the Value Adjustment Board (VAB).
This board is seeking one qualified regular member to fill the vacancy. Eligible applicants must reside full-time and own property within the boundaries of Citrus County, as approved by the BOCC.
The VAB meets several times each year at the Citrus County Courthouse, located at 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. The purpose of this board is to consider and render a decision on all Special Magistrate recommendations regarding appeals of property assessed values, classifications and exemptions.
Applications can be accessed online at citrusclerk.org/DocumentCenter/View/209. Completed applications should be sent to the Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Attention: Value Adjustment Board, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness, FL 34450.
Legion post to celebrate St. Paddy’s
American Legion Post 77 is having a St. Patrick’s Day dinner fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the post, 4375 S. Little Al Point, Inverness.
Menu is corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and Irish soda bread. No orders taken before 5:30 p.m.
First come, first served. Pay that night.