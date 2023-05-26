Post 225 hosting Memorial Day program
The American Legion Herbert Surber Post 225 of Floral City is having their 48th Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. on May 29 at the Hills of Rest Cemetery on U.S. Highway 41 just north of the traffic light.
The program will have skits and pomp by SAR, Citrus High Air Force JROTC, Lecanto High musicians and more. David Halbstein, congressional aide to Rep. Gus Bilirakis, will be the honored speaker.
Bring chairs and come early to get the shade. Water will be available. For more information, contact Fred Daniels, Post Commander, 352-422-2449.
Instructor Phillip Mulrain will offer the AARP Smart Driver Course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Homosassa Library.
The state mandates a three-year insurance discount for those who complete the course.
To register, call 352-628-7633. Courses for Citrus County can be found on the AARP website at aarp.org; follow prompts for Smart Driver Course.
Operation Overlord was the largest amphibious operation in military history. Often termed the “Great Crusade,” the Normandy Invasion was the long-anticipated Allied invasion of Hitler’s Fortress Europe.
Over 160,000 Allied troops, 6,939 ships and landing vessels and 2,395 aircraft participated in the Normandy Invasion, which included airborne assault, amphibious assault and an elaborate deceptive operation that successfully hoodwinked the defending Germans. Even Hitler forewarned that a successful invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe would commence the decisive campaign of the war in that theater.
Partake in a commemorative presentation of the Normandy Invasion on the anniversary of the landings at the Homosassa Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
Follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram. You can also view an online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
The Crystal River Woman’s Club cordially invites the public to its “Time for Tea Party” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, held at First Baptist Church of Crystal River, 700 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River.
It will feature a Japanese Tea Ceremony presentation, so join for an afternoon of a fun tea experience. There will be themed table décor, such as Downton Abbey, Peter Rabbit, Travelogue, Victorian and many more. Hats encouraged but not required.
Ticket price is $25 per person. Contact Lorry at 630-269-1096 for reservations by June 14. Checks made payable to CRWC. Mail to: 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River, FL 34428.