Christian Women's Connection gathers
The Christian Women's Connection Homosassa will be meeting from 10 to 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 12 at Sugarmill Woods Clubhouse, 1 Douglas St. Must RSVP. by Sept. 5 to Chris via text or call 727-247-6618.
Cost is $20 to attend. The event will include guest speaker Maria Goodsell, a Thrift Store Shopping fashion show and music by Gary Thurman with history of Bluegrass.
For more information, contact Debbie Mitchell at CWCHomosassa@outlook.com or call 813-528-1120.
Meal nights starting at Post 7122
Wednesday meals are starting back at VFW Post 7122 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 at 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
They will again start serving meals on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. Come in and check out the menu.
They also serve food on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time. On these meal nights, guests are welcome.
Fireside Chats with Dr. Bennett resume
Dr. Joey Bennett is resuming his Fireside Chats beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute, in Lecanto. They will provide a light lunch beginning at 11:45 a.m.
This educational series of programs features speakers related to health and wellness, and other issues of significance to the Citrus County community. For the Sept. 6 meeting, he is happy to announce that Merlyn Lewis, president of New Life Medical Service Dogs and Service Dog Alliance of Florida, will be speaking about service dogs and how the laws affect businesses.
Since they have not met over the summer, it is important that people call to register so that they can accommodate everyone comfortably. This meeting is free and open to the public.
RBOI is located at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto. For more information, call Wendy Hall at 352-527-0106.
Explore crime prevention strategies at library
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m., join the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River for a presentation about crime prevention for seniors.
The world can feel like a frightening place, and knowing how to prevent crime, as well as protect yourself, can go a long way in helping people feel more safe and secure. A detective from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office will be providing tips and suggestions for seniors looking to feel a little more at ease in their daily lives. There are steps everyone can take to ensure their safety and peace of mind.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region Branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet Sept. 11
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) Fishing Club’s Sept. 11 meeting will feature local fishing guide Captain Billy Farrar. His talk will include boating and fishing techniques and his experiences on the beautiful inshore areas of the Gulf.
Whether new to fishing or an experienced fisherman, Captain Billy wants to help everyone catch more fish and share with the pure beauty of the Nature Coast.
Interested in becoming a member of the Nature Coast Anglers? Contact them at NCAboard2023@gmail.com or find more club information on the website naturecoastangler.com or the Nature Coast Anglers Facebook page.
Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) September meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.