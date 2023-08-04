Citrus Springs Library lists new hours
Citrus Springs Library now has new hours as of Aug. 2: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday.
Florida Brass Band comes to Crystal River
AMVETS Post 89 has invited Florida Brass Band to perform Aug. 6 at the National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River. Doors open at 1 p.m., showtime 2 p.m.
This is a free event. Music includes modern tunes, military and opera. The pride of Florida, the Florida Brass Band, will have 30 to 35 performers there. AMVETS Post 89 will have a concession stand open at 1 p.m.
The post of veterans and current military members works to support homeless veterans, veterans, current military and Citrus County.
Citrus Writers Club to meet in Citrus Springs
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
For more information, contact Lorelie Boutin at 352-613-3988 or lorelielebrun@gmail.com.
August Master Gardener seminars
To learn why water is critical for sustaining life, and how to conserve water, the August UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Seminar will discuss fresh water, why it is critical to our lives and how to conserve it.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: Aug. 9 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, Aug. 10 at Citrus Springs, Aug. 16 at Floral City, Aug. 23 at Inverness, Aug. 24 at Homosassa and Aug. 28 at Coastal in Crystal River.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on Aug. 21 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details at citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer gardening questions any time during Extension office hours either by visiting the office, emailing at IF-SVC -CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.
AARP Driver Safety class on tap
An AARP Driver Safety class will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills, in the community room.
The class is designed to introduce new Florida traffic laws as well as refresh drivers with existing laws and situations, the goal being to reduce accidents. Drivers may receive a discount from their insurance company upon completion of the class.
This is a classroom experience and registration must be made in advance at 352-325-3494. The cost of the course is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members.
NAMI to host community meeting
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Citrus will hold its August community meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 2540 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto, with food, raffles and relaxation activities.
They welcome members and nonmembers to join. There is no charge to attend.
The guest speaker is Laura Sturdevant, program coordinator at Behavioral Health for HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, who will talk about behavioral programs at the hospital.
Betsy Schwartz and Ellen Armitage, from Citrus Wellness Seekers Inc., will lead a chakra meditation and teach some chair yoga.
For more information, visit namicitrus.org or call toll free 844-687-6264.