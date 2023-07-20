‘Fossils: From Field to Lab’ 2-day event

Calling all fossil fiends. A rare opportunity is coming to the Lakes Region Library in Inverness for anyone with an interest in the prehistoric past in the form of this multi-part library event. Join a team of scientists from the Science Education and Training Support (SETS) Foundation to go through the process of cleaning and preparing a series of jacketed mystery fossils for display.

