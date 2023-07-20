‘Fossils: From Field to Lab’ 2-day event
Calling all fossil fiends. A rare opportunity is coming to the Lakes Region Library in Inverness for anyone with an interest in the prehistoric past in the form of this multi-part library event. Join a team of scientists from the Science Education and Training Support (SETS) Foundation to go through the process of cleaning and preparing a series of jacketed mystery fossils for display.
A pre-program informational lecture will be presented at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, in order to give some background on these fossils and how they came to be here. This session will also include an introduction to what will be happening in the workshop the following day. This presentation will educate attendees about fossils, fossil jackets, transporting fossils from field to lab and how those fossils are then prepared.
The following day starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, registrants will come during their time slot to help with opening the jackets and cleaning the fossils. It’s highly recommended that anyone who would like to attend the hands-on workshop on Saturday register for and attend Friday’s program as well, so that they are aware of what to expect from the workshop.
Interested parties must register for the lecture and hands-on workshop separately, as there are limited spaces available. Register with the online calendar, in person or by calling 352-726-2357.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about programming, visit the online calendar at attend. citruslibraries.org/events, call your local branch or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Veterans Golf Tournament
The Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF) 19th Annual Citrus County Veterans Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 9 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club Course for the benefit of local honorably discharged veterans and their surviving spouses in financial need.
Check-in for the four-person scramble will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Pro Shop with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Individuals and groups short of four persons will be combined to make a team. You do not need to be a veteran to participate.
Registration form and $75 donation per golfer must be received no later than Aug. 30. Donation includes golf and cart, beverages on the course and lunch at the country club.
The tournament features a Hole-in-One, first, second, third place and closest to the pin cash prizes, plus door prizes. Charitable tax-deductible donations for hole sponsorships of $425, $325, $225 or $125 and door prizes are greatly welcome.
Participating golfers should make their checks payable to CCVF and send it with registration form to CCVF, P.O. Box 678, Lecanto, FL 34460, no later than Aug. 30.
For registration form or more information, visit the CCVF website at citrusvf.org or call 339-987-0598 or 352-382-3847.
Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash at Floral City Library
Many Harry Potter fans feel that July 31 should be a national holiday in celebration of Harry’s birthday. Since we know that isn’t possible, the Floral City Library is going to do the next best thing.
Join the staff and volunteers in a celebration like no other. Play for the Floral City House Cup. Make your very own wand and practice spells, get assigned to your house, participate in crafts and activities – there’s plenty of fun for the whole family. You never know what you might find at Floral City’s Hogwarts. You don’t want to miss this event.
Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 31, at the Floral City Library.
To keep up-to-date on this and all other programs offered by Citrus County Library System, visit the website at citruslibraries.org, call your nearest branch or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Master Gardener seminars continue
The July UF/IFAS Master Gardeners PowerPoint Seminar will discuss what to consider before attempting any pruning actions, how to evaluate the size of the job and how to successfully accomplish the task.
Remaining seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: July 24 at Coastal in Crystal River, July 26 at Inverness and July 27 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on July 17 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite. Contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer your gardening questions any time during Extension office hours either by visiting the office, emailing: IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Workshop on the publishing process
Are you an aspiring writer wondering about publishing options? Or looking for information on your chosen craft? Then join this informational workshop presented by members of the Citrus Writers group at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, at the Central Ridge Library as they discuss their experiences with publishing processes and present their advice on the matter.
If you have any questions, each of the authors will be available following their presentation for a question-and-answer session.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622.
To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Attend a workshop on starting a cottage food business
Thinking about opening a home-based food business? Interested in selling food products that you make in your own home? Do you want to sell your home-made baked goods, candies, preserves and more to the general public? If so, you don’t want to miss this workshop.
This hybrid (in person and virtual option) workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto. If attending virtually, the link will be sent after registration via email.
The cottage food bill allows individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of “cottage food” products in an unlicensed home kitchen. This workshop will provide one with the opportunity to connect with experts in the community, get answers to business questions and challenges and obtain information on starting or building a business.
Learn about new ideas and get proven advice to start or grow a business. Topics will include Florida Cottage Food Law, Cottage Food at farmers’ markets and whether a kitchen is safe for cottage food operation.
Pre-registration is required and the fee of $15 is due by Aug. 2. Registration is payable by check, cash or online. To register and pay online: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
Make checks payable to “University of Florida” and mail or pay in person at: UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto, FL 34461.
For more information, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County at 352-527-5700.
Democrat committee meets monthly
The Citrus County Democratic Executive Committee holds regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at the Masonic Business Center, third floor, 95 S. Pine Ave., Inverness.
The next two meetings will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 2. Meetings are open to registered Democrats.
For more information, go online to citrusdemocrats.org or email info@citrusdemocrats.org.
The Citrus County Democratic Executive Committee is the governing body for the Florida Democratic Party at the county level. The organization includes a number of committees and membership on several committees is open to registered Democrats residing in Citrus County.
Concert Choir to hold August concerts
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will be presenting a beautiful concert titled “Songs That Make You Smile” in August 2023. The pieces were chosen specifically to make people smile.
There are two venues to choose from for this concert, which has admission of $10 for adults. Students are admitted free of charge. Proceeds help fund the choir’s scholarship program.
The dates for the concerts are: 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto; and 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
For more information, go to the website at citruschoir.com and the choir Facebook page.