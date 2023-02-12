History hour at Citrus Libraries: The Battle of Iwo Jima
The Battle of Iwo Jima was amphibious warfare tested to its full extent. The assault on Iwo required the effort of three Marine divisions. Over 90,000 men from both sides participated in the contest for an island 2 miles wide by 4 miles long.
Partake in a presentation of the battle, its participants, its legacy and discussions regarding the identity of the Marines who raised the flag over Mount Suribachi. The History Hour: Iwo Jima program will be hosted at two Citrus Libraries branches near the anniversary of the landings on Iwo.
- The Homosassa branch will host the program at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
- The Coastal Region branch in Crystal River will host the program at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
Library programs are free and open to everyone. Visit the library’s online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events.
Schoolastic tourney set for Feb. 27
The Women of Sugarmill Woods will host the annual Schoolastic Golf Tournament at Sugarmill Woods Country Club on Monday, Feb. 27
Cost for the educational fundraiser is $80 and includes breakfast at 7:30 a.m., lunch, snacks, prizes and raffles. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m.; scramble format.
Registration deadline is Feb. 18 and forms can be found at womenofsugarmillwoods.com.
Women of Sugarmill Woods is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, contact Monta Burnett at montapiacenza@yahoo.com or call 727-831-8201.
Key Center slates Hat's Off Fashion Show
The 25th annual Key Training Center Hat's Off Fashion Show will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the center, 5399 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto.
The cost to attend is $30 and includes one mimosa. To purchase tickets, go online to tinyurl.com/2ke8zd5a, text "FASHION23" to 41444 or call 352-795-5541 Ext. 312.
There will be a huge variety of cakes and sweets to bid on, as well as more than 50 silent auction items and baskets to choose from.
Prizes will be awarded for most beautiful, most creative, and "I can't believe you're wearing that" hats.
Donate refreshments or silent auction items by calling 352-792-5541 ext. 313 or email foundation@keytrainingcenter.org.
Republican caucus slates meeting Feb. 21
The Republican Liberty Caucus-Citrus will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Lions Club, Homosassa.
Topics will include election of officers, committee actions, updates on Citrus County commissioners, school board activity and the upcoming lobby days in Tallahassee and more.
The public is welcome to come for lively conversation and refreshments. Call Bruce “Doc “ Bryn, president, at 352-503-2171 for more information.
Extension offers food safety training
The University of Florida/IFAS Extension Citrus County provides ServSafe Food Protection Manager’s Certification training to help food managers and staff keep food served to Florida’s consumers safer.
The next class will be on Friday, March 10; pre-registration by Feb. 24 is required. Class begins promptly at 8:30 a.m., and runs approximately eight hours, then participants will have a maximum of two hours to take the certification exam.
There is no “test-only” option. Participants must bring valid picture identification with them, and a sack lunch. Training is held at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 3650 W Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto.
Cost for the course and exam is $110. You can purchase the ServSafe Manager Manual for $55, available in English or Spanish.
To register and/or purchase a book online: http://tinyurl.com/z6dp7jf. For more information, call 352-527-5700.